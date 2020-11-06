|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Astellas Pharma Inc., of Tokyo
|Xtanri (enzalutamide)
|Androgen receptor signaling inhibitor
|Non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer with high risk of metastasis
|China's National Medical Products Administration approved the drug
|Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K.
|Brilinta (ticagrelor)
|P2Y12 receptor antagonist
|Acute ischemic stroke
|FDA approved the drug to reduce the risk of stroke
|Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd., of Basel, Switzerland, and Shenzhen China Resources Gosun Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., of Shenzhen, China
|Zevtera (ceftobiprole)
|Cephalosporin antibiotic
|Community- and hospital-acquired pneumonia
|China's National Medical Products Administration approved the drug
|Bristol Myers Squibb Co., of New York
|Opdivo (nivolumab) and Yervoy (ipilimumab)
|Monoclonal antibodies targeting PD-1 and CTLA-4
|First-line metastatic non-small-cell lung cancer
|FDA approved use of the drugs in combination with two cycles of platinum-based chemotherapy
|Lipocine Inc., of Salt Lake City
|Tlando
|Testosterone replacement therapy
|Hypogonadism
|FDA informed the company that it plans to make a decision on the NDA on or about the week of Nov. 30, 2020
|Sarepta Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|SRP-9001 (AAVrh74.MHCK7.micro-dystrophin)
|Gene therapy expressing micro-dystrophin
|Duchenne muscular dystrophy
|After a type C meeting with the FDA, company plans to start the SRP-9001-103 study in 10 patients using the commercial process material later this year
|Sedor Pharmaceuticals LLC, of Paoli, Pa.
|Sesquient (fosphenytoin sodium for injection)
|Captisol-enabled Fosphenytoin
|Status epilepticus in adult and pediatric patients
|FDA approved
|Senhwa Biosciences Inc., of Taipei
|Silmitasertib
|Casein kinase 2 inhibitor
|Moderate COVID-19
|FDA issued a study may proceed letter for a 20-patient investigator-initiated phase II study
|
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.