Company Product Description Indication Status
Elekta AB, of Stockholm Elekta Harmony Linear accelerator Provides radiotherapy treatment for cancer, including breast, lung, pelvic and head-and-neck Received the CE mark
Genscript USA Inc., of Piscataway, N.J. Cpass SARS-CoV-2 Neutralization Antibody Detection Kit Blocking ELISA detection assay For the qualitative detection of total neutralizing antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 in human serum and K2-EDTA plasma; for use as an aid in identifying individuals with an adaptive immune response to SARS-CoV-2 Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA, making it the first serology test authorized to detect neutralizing antibodies from recent or prior SARS-CoV-2 infection

