Genscript USA Inc., of Piscataway, N.J.

Cpass SARS-CoV-2 Neutralization Antibody Detection Kit

Blocking ELISA detection assay

For the qualitative detection of total neutralizing antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 in human serum and K2-EDTA plasma; for use as an aid in identifying individuals with an adaptive immune response to SARS-CoV-2

Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA, making it the first serology test authorized to detect neutralizing antibodies from recent or prior SARS-CoV-2 infection