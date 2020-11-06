|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Elekta AB, of Stockholm
|Elekta Harmony
|Linear accelerator
|Provides radiotherapy treatment for cancer, including breast, lung, pelvic and head-and-neck
|Received the CE mark
|Genscript USA Inc., of Piscataway, N.J.
|Cpass SARS-CoV-2 Neutralization Antibody Detection Kit
|Blocking ELISA detection assay
|For the qualitative detection of total neutralizing antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 in human serum and K2-EDTA plasma; for use as an aid in identifying individuals with an adaptive immune response to SARS-CoV-2
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA, making it the first serology test authorized to detect neutralizing antibodies from recent or prior SARS-CoV-2 infection
