Icotec AG, of Altstaetten, Switzerland

Vader Pedicle system

Pedicle screw manufactured with a carbon/PEEK material, and Ti-iT pure titanium coating on the screw shaft

Restores the integrity of the spinal column even in the absence of fusion for a limited time period in patients with advanced stage tumors involving the thoracic and lumbar spine in whom life expectancy, prior to oncological treatment, is of insufficient duration to permit achievement of fusion

Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA