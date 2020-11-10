|Company
|Biocartis Group NV, of Mechelen, Belgium
|Idylla SARS-CoV-2 test
|Fully automated RT-PCR test
|For the qualitative detection of SARS-CoV-2 RNA in nasopharyngeal swab specimens
|Received the CE mark
|Icotec AG, of Altstaetten, Switzerland
|Vader Pedicle system
|Pedicle screw manufactured with a carbon/PEEK material, and Ti-iT pure titanium coating on the screw shaft
|Restores the integrity of the spinal column even in the absence of fusion for a limited time period in patients with advanced stage tumors involving the thoracic and lumbar spine in whom life expectancy, prior to oncological treatment, is of insufficient duration to permit achievement of fusion
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
|Materialise NV, of Leuven
Belgium
|Personalized orthopedic and cranio-maxillofacial (CMF) solutions
|Includes 3D-printed anatomical models and patient-matched surgical guides and implants
|For use in orthopedic and CMF surgical operations
|Received the CE mark
|Medcad, of Dallas
|Accuplan
|Software and image segmentation system for the
transfer of imaging information from a medical scanner
|For planning maxillofacial surgery
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
