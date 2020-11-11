Company Product Description Indication Status
Angiocrine Bioscience Inc., of San Diego AB-205 Human engineered cord endothelial cells Organ vascular niche injuries in patients with Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma undergoing high-dose therapy and autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation FDA granted regenerative medicine advanced therapy designation
Bioxcel Inc., of New Haven, Conn. BXCL-501  Sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine Agitation in patients with schizophrenia and bipolar disorders After completing the pre-NDA meeting with the FDA, the company believes its regulatory data package will be sufficient for submission of the NDA; plans to complete rolling submission in the first quarter of 2021
Gyroscope Therapeutics Ltd., of London GT-005   Complement factor stimulator  Geographic atrophy in patients with variants in their complement genes FDA granted fast track designation
Inventiva SA, of Daix, France Lanifibranor  Activates the 3 peroxisome proliferator‑activated receptor isoforms Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis Completed end-of-phase-II meeting with the FDA
Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Braintree, Mass. Sutab Sulfate-based tablet Bowel prep for colonoscopies FDA approved the drug
Sorrento Therapeutics Inc., of San Diego Covi-Drops (STI-2099) Neutralizing antibody against SARS-CoV-2 Mild COVID-19 Filed an IND with the FDA
Surface Oncology Inc., of Cambridge, Mass. SRF-388  Monoclonal antibody targeting IL-27 Hepatocellular carcinoma after standard therapies FDA granted fast track designation

Notes

For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.
No Comments