|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Angiocrine Bioscience Inc., of San Diego
|AB-205
|Human engineered cord endothelial cells
|Organ vascular niche injuries in patients with Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma undergoing high-dose therapy and autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation
|FDA granted regenerative medicine advanced therapy designation
|Bioxcel Inc., of New Haven, Conn.
|BXCL-501
|Sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine
|Agitation in patients with schizophrenia and bipolar disorders
|After completing the pre-NDA meeting with the FDA, the company believes its regulatory data package will be sufficient for submission of the NDA; plans to complete rolling submission in the first quarter of 2021
|Gyroscope Therapeutics Ltd., of London
|GT-005
|Complement factor stimulator
|Geographic atrophy in patients with variants in their complement genes
|FDA granted fast track designation
|Inventiva SA, of Daix, France
|Lanifibranor
|Activates the 3 peroxisome proliferator‑activated receptor isoforms
|Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis
|Completed end-of-phase-II meeting with the FDA
|Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Braintree, Mass.
|Sutab
|Sulfate-based tablet
|Bowel prep for colonoscopies
|FDA approved the drug
|Sorrento Therapeutics Inc., of San Diego
|Covi-Drops (STI-2099)
|Neutralizing antibody against SARS-CoV-2
|Mild COVID-19
|Filed an IND with the FDA
|Surface Oncology Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|SRF-388
|Monoclonal antibody targeting IL-27
|Hepatocellular carcinoma after standard therapies
|FDA granted fast track designation
