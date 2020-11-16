|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Agilent Technologies Inc., of Santa Clara, Calif.
|PD-L1 IHC 22C3 Pharmdx
|Companion diagnostic
|Triple-negative breast cancer
|Approved by FDA for use to identify patients for treatment with Keytruda (pembrolizumab, Merck & Co. Inc.)
|Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|AMX-0035
|Designed to reduce neuronal death and dysfunction
|Wolfram syndrome
|FDA granted orphan designation
|Artelo Biosciences Inc., of La Jolla, Calif.
|ART-27.13
|Synthetic cannabinoid
|Cancer anorexia and weight loss
|Received clinical trial authorization in the U.K. for Cares phase I/II study; enrollment expected to initiate before year-end
|Aruvant Sciences Ltd., of New York, part of the Roivant Sciences group
|ARU-1801
|Lentiviral gene therapy
|Sickle cell disease
|EMA granted orphan designation
|Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, of Ingelheim, Germany
|Pradaxa (dabigatran etexilate)
|Factor IIa antagonist; protease-activated receptor-1 antagonist
|Venous thromboembolic events
|EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use adopted a positive opinion for treating VTE and prevention of recurrent VTE in pediatric patients, from birth to less than 18 years
|Cytodyn Inc., of Vancouver, Washington
|Leronlimab (PRO-140)
|CCR5 antagonist
|HIV
|Health Canada cleared firm to file BLA as combination therapy for multidrug-resistant HIV
|Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Lexington, Mass., and Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis
|LY-3561774
|RNAi drug
|Cardiometabolic disease
|FDA accepted IND filed by Lilly to start phase I trial; study expected to begin by year-end
|Eisai Co. Ltd., of Tokyo
|Fycompa (perampanel)
|Selective, noncompetitive AMPA receptor antagonist
|Partial-onset seizures
|Approved by European Commission for pediatric patients, extending use as adjunctive therapy for POS, with or without secondary generalization, by expanding approved age range from 12 and older to 4 and older
|Exegi Pharma LLC, of Rockville, Md.
|EXE-346
|Live biotherapeutic containing fixed-proportion of 8 strains of live probiotic bacteria
|Pouchitis
|FDA granted orphan designation for prevention of disease relapse in pouchitis
|Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Wakefield, Mass.
|Brilacidin
|Defensin mimetic
|COVID-19
|Overseas CTA submitted to governing health agency for phase II study, expected to begin in 2020
|Insmed Inc., of Bridgewater, N.J.
|Brensocatib
|Oral, reversible inhibitor of DPP1
|Non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis
|EMA granted priority medicines (PRIME) designation
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd., of Hamilton, Bermuda
|Vixarelimab
|Monoclonal antibody targeting oncostatin M receptor beta
|Prurigo nodularis
|FDA granted breakthrough therapy designation
|Jounce Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|JTX-8064
|Anti-leukocyte immunoglobulin-like receptor B2
|Solid tumors
|Received a study may proceed letter from FDA to begin phase I Innate study
|Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Mumbai, India
|Solosec (secnidazole)
|Antibacterial
|Trichomoniasis
|FDA accepted supplemental NDA seeking approval for use in adults and adolescents; PDUFA date of June 30, 2021
|Merck & Co. Inc., of Kenilworth, N.J.
|Keytruda (pembrolizumab)
|PD-1-inhibiting antibody
|Triple-negative breast cancer
|Approved by FDA for use in patients with locally recurrent unresectable or metastatic disease whose tumors express PL-L1 as determined by an FDA-approved test
|Mindmed Inc., of New York
|Microdoses of LSD
|Psychedelic
|Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder
|Received positive response on its protocol design for phase IIa trial in adults from Swiss and Dutch health authorities
|Mindmed Inc., of New York
|Microdoses of LSD
|Psychedelic
|Anxiety disorders
|Submitted pre-IND briefing package to FDA for potential phase IIb trial
|Neoimmunetech Inc., of Rockville, Md.
|NT-17 (efineptakin alfa)
|Long-acting human interleukin-7
|Non-small-cell lung cancer
|FDA cleared the IND for phase II study testing combination with Tecentriq (atezolizumab, Roche Holding AG) in patients with previously untreated, PD-L1-expressing, locally advanced or metastatic disease
|Neuronasal Inc., of Wexford, Pa.
|NAC
|N-acetylcysteine
|Acute mild traumatic brain injury
|Granted IND clearance by FDA to continue plans for a phase I study testing nose-to-brain delivery of NAC in partnership with Atai Life Sciences
|Sanofi SA, of Paris
|Sutimlimab
|Monoclonal antibody
|Hemolysis in adults with cold agglutinin disease
|FDA issued a complete response letter regarding BLA, referring to deficiencies identified during a pre-license inspection of a third-party facility responsible for manufacturing; no clinical or safety deficiencies noted
|Tracon Pharmaceuticals Inc., of San Diego, Alphamab Oncology Co. Ltd., of Suzhou, China, and 3D Medicines Co. Ltd., of Chengdu, China
|Envafolimab (KN-035)
|Single-domain antibody against PD-L1
|Microsatellite instability-high/deficient mismatch repair cancer
|Alphamab and 3D Medicines submitted NDA to China’s NMPA
|
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.