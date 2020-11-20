|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|ADC Therapeutics SA, of Lausanne, Switzerland
|Loncastuximab tesirine
|Antibody-drug conjugate targeting CD19
|Relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma
|FDA accepted the BLA with a priority review; PDUFA target action date is 5/21/21
|Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Boston
|Ultomiris (ravulizumab)
|Long-acting C5 inhibitor
|Paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome
|European Commission approved a 100-mg/mL intravenous formulation
|Astrazeneca plc, of Wilmington, Del.
|Imfinzi (durvalumab)
|Antibody targeting PD-L1
|Unresectable Stage III non-small-cell lung cancer after chemoradiation therapy and previously treated advanced bladder cancer
|FDA approved dosing option of 1,500-mg fixed dose every 4 weeks
|Beigene Co., Ltd., of Beijing and Cambridge, Mass., and Amgen Inc., of Thousand Oaks, Calif.
|Xgeva (denosumab)
|Antibody targeting RANKL
|Prevention of skeletal-related events in patients with bone metastases from solid tumors and in patients with multiple myeloma
|China National Medical Products Administration approved the drug
|Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis
|Baricitinib
|Monoclonal antibody targeting SARS-CoV-2
|COVID-19 patients who require supplemental oxygen, invasive mechanical ventilation or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation
|FDA issued an emergency use authorization
|Gilead Sciences Inc., of Foster City, Calif.
|Veklury (remdesivir)
|Antiviral
|COVID-19
|The WHO Guideline Development Group panel advises against use of the drug due to lack of evidence that it has an effect on mortality, the need for mechanical ventilation or time to clinical improvement
|Immupharma plc., of London
|Lupuzor
|Modulates activation of autoreactive T cells
|Systemic lupus erythematosus
|FDA scheduled a type A meeting for 12/4/20 to discuss the design of a phase III study and the potential for a conditional approval before the phase III study is completed
|Pfizer Inc., of New York and Biontech SE, of Mainz, Germany
|BNT-162b2
|mRNA-based vaccine targeting SARS-CoV-2
|COVID-19 prophylaxis
|Submitted application for EUA to the FDA on 11/20/20; rolling submissions already initiated in Australia, Canada, Europe, Japan and the U.K.
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.