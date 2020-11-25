|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Acarix AB, of Malmö, Sweden
|CADScor system
|Uses an advanced sensor placed on the skin above the heart to listen to the sounds of cardiac contraction movement and turbulent flow
|Improves the diagnosis of patients with potential coronary artery disease (CAD)
|The U.S. FDA approved its de novo application for marketing approval
|Applied DNA Sciences Inc., of Stony Brook, N.Y.
|Linea COVID-19 assay kit
|RT-PCR test
|For the qualitative detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2
|The U.S. FDA granted an emergency use authorization amendment; expands the RT-PCR platform authorization from the Quantstudio Dx and Quantstudio 5 Real-Time PCR systems to also include the 7500 Fast Dx Real-Time PCR system
|Co-Diagnostics Inc., of Salt Lake City, and Cosara Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd., of Gujarat, India
|Saragene COVID-19 2-gene multiplex RT-PCR test
|RT-PCR test
|For the qualitative detection of the SARS-CoV-2 virus (targets RdRp and E-gene)
|Received clearance by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization in India to manufacture and sell the COVID-19 test
|Corticometrics LLC, of Boston
|Thinq
|Artificial intelligence-based software
|For automatic labeling, visualization and volumetric quantification of segmentable brain structures from a set of magnetic resonance images; volumetric measurements may be compared to reference percentile data
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
|Kantaro Biosciences LLC, of New York
|COVID-Seroklir
|Semi-quantitative SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibody test kit; 2-step enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA)
|For determining the presence and precise level of SARS-CoV-2 specific IgG antibodies
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
|Rapidrona Inc., of Chicago
|Rapidrona Self-Collection Kit
|Home collection kit
|For use by individuals for self-collection of nasal swab specimens at home, when determined by a health care provider to be appropriate based on the results of an online COVID-19 questionnaire
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
Notes
