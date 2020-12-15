|Company
|Abbott Laboratories, of Abbott Park, Ill.
|SARS-CoV-2 IgG II Quant antibody test
|Lab-based serology test
|Detects levels of IgG antibodies that attach to the virus' spike protein on the virus surface in serum and plasma
|Received the CE mark
|Abbott Laboratories, of Abbott Park, Ill.
|Panbio COVID-19 Ag
|Rapid test device that uses a lateral flow assay
|Detects the SARS-CoV-2 virus
|Received approval from Colombia's National Institute for Food and Drug Surveillance
|Anitoa Systems LLC, of Sunnyvale, Calif.
|Maverick series
|Portable real-time PCR instruments
|Detects DNA from infectious diseases
|Received the CE-IVD mark
|Binx Health Inc., of Boston
|At-Home Nasal Swab COVID-19 Sample Collection
Kit
|For self-collection of nasal swab specimens at home
|For use with an in vitro diagnostic molecular test for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 RNA that is indicated for use with the collection kit
|The U.S. FDA amended its emergency use authorization to allow for centralized specimen collection kit distribution and retrieval by large partners
|Ellume Ltd., of East Brisbane, Australia
|Ellume COVID-19 Home Test
|A rapid, lateral flow immunoassay that involves the premixing and binding of fluorophore specific to SARS-CoV-2; used with mobile app to provide instructions and display results
|For the qualitative detection of SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid antigens from mid-turbinate nasal swabs
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA; first fully at-home test authorized for nonprescription use
|Exero Medical, of Or Yehuda, Israel
|Smart sensor
|Implantable biodegradable wireless sensor
|For early detection of anastomotic leaks following gastrointestinal surgery
|Received breakthrough device designation from the U.S. FDA
|Genetesis Inc., of Mason, Ohio
|Cardioflux
|Biomagnetic imaging technology
|For diagnosis of myocardial ischemia and infarction in patients with symptoms suggestive of acute coronary syndrome
|Received breakthrough device designation from the U.S. FDA; previously cleared by the FDA as a general tool to noninvasively measure and display the magnetic signals produced by the electric currents of the heart
|Horiba Medical, of Irvine, Calif.
|Yumizen C1200
|Next-generation clinical chemistry system
|For lab test processing
|Received Health Canada clearance
|Roche Group, of Basel, Switzerland
|Cobas PIK3CA Mutation Test
|PCR-based test
|Detects PIK3CA mutations in patients with metastatic breast cancer to help identify those most likely to benefit from approved therapy
|Received the CE mark
|Seaspine Holdings Corp., of Carlsbad, Calif.
|Nanometalene
|Surface technology that incorporates a submicron layer of commercially pure titanium molecularly bonded to a PEEK implant using a high-energy, low-temperature process
|For interbody devices
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA for amended indication
|Switch Health Solutions Inc., of Toronto
|COVID-19 At-Home Collection Kits
|For self-collection of specimens at home; used with Switch Health's videoconferencing software, Asmo
|For asymptomatic individuals who require COVID-19 testing for work, travel or desire regular screening
|Received Health Canada authorization
Notes
