|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Accuray Inc., of Sunnyvale, Calif.
|Clearrt Helical Kvct Imaging
|Imaging solution for the Radixact treatment delivery system
|For soft tissue visualization in cancer patients receiving radiation therapy
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
|Bioserenity SAS, of Paris
|Neuronaute EEG system
|Acquires, displays, stores and transmits electroencephalography (EEG) signals from the brain; remote access is facilitated via the Neuronaute N-Cloud
|Allows physicians to remotely monitor and assess electrical brain activity of people with epilepsy
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
|Bioserenity SAS, of Paris
|Icecap EEG wearable device
|Single-use disposable electrode cap; used with the Neuronaute EEG system
|Enables the recording of short interval (less than 1 hour) EEG for routine or emergency brain activity assessments
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
|Nirmidas Biotech Inc., of Palo Alto, Calif.
|Midaspot COVID-19 antibody combo detection kit
|Point-of-care serology test
|For the qualitative detection and differentiation of IgM and IgG antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 in human serum and plasma
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
|Spark Biomedical Inc., of Dallas
|Sparrow therapy system
|Wearable neurostimulation device
|Provides opioid withdrawal relief
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
|Trinity Biotech plc, of Bray, Ireland
|Captia SARS-CoV-2 IgG ELISA
|Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA)
|Detects IgG antibodies to SARS-CoV-2
|Received CE mark approval
