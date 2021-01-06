|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Amolyt Pharma SA, of Lyon, France
|AZP-3601
|Targets specific configuration of parathyroid hormone receptor
|Hypoparathyroidism
|FDA granted orphan designation
|Astellas Pharma Inc., of Tokyo
|Myrbetriq (mirabegron) tablets
|Beta 3 adrenoceptor agonist
|Neurogenic detrusor overactivity
|FDA accepted for priority review the supplemental NDA seeking approval for use in pediatric patients, 3 and older; PDUFA date is March 28, 2021
|Astellas Pharma Inc., of Tokyo
|Mirabegron for oral suspension
|Beta 3 adrenoceptor agonist
|Neurogenic detrusor overactivity
|FDA accepted for priority review the NDA for use in pediatric patients, 3 and older; PDUFA date is March 28, 2021
|Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, Mass.
|AZD-1222
|Vaccine
|COVID-19
|Granted emergency use in India, as well as Argentina, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Mexico and Morocco, for the active immunization of adults
|Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, Mass.
|Farxiga (dapagliflozin)
|SGLT2 inhibitor
|Chronic kidney disease
|FDA granted priority review for submission seeking approval to treat new or worsening CKD in adults with and without type 2 diabetes; PDUFA date is during second of 2021
|Everest Medicines Ltd., of Shanghai
|Sacituzumab govitecan-hziy
|Trop-2 calcium signal transducer inhibitor; topoisomerase I inhibitor
|Metastatic triple-negative breast cancer
|Initiated submission of NDA to Health Sciences Authority of Singapore seeking approval for use in patients who have received at least 2 prior therapies for metastatic disease
|Everest Medicines Ltd., of Shanghai
|Sacituzumab govitecan-hziy
|Trop-2 calcium signal transducer inhibitor; topoisomerase I inhibitor
|Metastatic urothelial cancer
|The Center for Drug Evaluation of China’s NMPA approved a clinical trial application to include patients in China as part of phase III Tropics-04 trial
|Inventiva SA, of Daix, France
|Lanifibranor
|Small-molecule PPAR agonist
|Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis
|Following end-of-phase II meeting with FDA and the scientific advice letter from EMA, plans to seek U.S. accelerated approval and EU conditional approval based on 72-week histology analysis; phase III study expected to use primary composite endpoint combining NASH resolution and fibrosis improvement; Native3 study expected to start in first half of 2021
|Moderna Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|mRNA-1273
|mRNA vaccine
|COVID-19
|European Commission granted conditional marketing authorization
|Redhill Biopharma Ltd., of Tel Aviv, Israel
|RHB-204
|RNA polymerase inhibitor
|Pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex
|FDA granted fast track designation
|Russian Direct Investment Fund, of Moscow
|Sputnik V
|COVID-19 vaccine
|COVID-19
|Regulators in Bolivia registered vaccine under emergency use authorization procedure
|Stealth Biotherapeutics Corp., of Boston
|Elamipretide
|Cardioprotectant
|Cardiomyopathy in Barth syndrome
|Plans to meet with FDA’s Division of Cardiology and Nephrology regarding upcoming NDA submission
|
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.