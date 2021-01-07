Company Product Description Indication Status
Cardiowise Inc., of Fayetteville, Ark. Stretch Quantifier for Endocardial Engraved Zones (SQuEEZ) Image analysis software application for cardiac computer tomography studies Assists cardiologists and radiologists in assessing function when producing a cardiac evaluation Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
Locate Bio Ltd., of Nottingham, U.K. Cognitoss Combines a fully resorbable bone graft and a proprietary dual-phasic release of antibiotics Treatment of chronic osteomyelitis; to be used as an adjuvant to oral or intravenous antibiotics, to prevent colonization of the graft material Received U.S. FDA breakthrough device designation
Siemens Healthineers, of Erlangen, Germany Advia Centaur Interleukin-6 (IL-6) test Biomarker-based blood test Measures the presence of IL-6 in human serum or plasma in order to predict potential severe inflammatory response in patients with confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA

