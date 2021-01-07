|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Cardiowise Inc., of Fayetteville, Ark.
|Stretch Quantifier for Endocardial Engraved Zones (SQuEEZ)
|Image analysis software application for cardiac computer tomography studies
|Assists cardiologists and radiologists in assessing function when producing a cardiac evaluation
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
|Locate Bio Ltd., of Nottingham, U.K.
|Cognitoss
|Combines a fully resorbable bone graft and a proprietary dual-phasic release of antibiotics
|Treatment of chronic osteomyelitis; to be used as an adjuvant to oral or intravenous antibiotics, to prevent colonization of the graft material
|Received U.S. FDA breakthrough device designation
|Siemens Healthineers, of Erlangen, Germany
|Advia Centaur Interleukin-6 (IL-6) test
|Biomarker-based blood test
|Measures the presence of IL-6 in human serum or plasma in order to predict potential severe inflammatory response in patients with confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
