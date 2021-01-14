|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Hyperfine Research Inc., of Guilford, Conn.
|Deep-learning image analysis software
|Measures brain structure and pathology in images acquired by the Swoop Portable MR imaging system
|Helps diagnose brain injury
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
|Novaerus US Inc., of Stamford, Conn.
|Defend 1050 (NV 1050)
|Free-standing, portable recirculating air cleaning system
|Inactivates and filters out airborne virus and bacteria in health care settings
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
|Perkinelmer Inc., of Waltham, Mass.
|Perkinelmer New Coronavirus Nucleic Acid Detection Kit
|RT-PCR in vitro diagnostic assay
|For the qualitative detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2
|Received additional emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA to include asymptomatic testing
|Perspectum Ltd., of Oxford, U.K.
|Coverscan MD
|Software for MRI exams
|Maps the effects of COVID-19 on heart, liver, lungs, kidneys, pancreas and spleen
|Received MHRA regulatory approval
|
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.