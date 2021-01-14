Company Product Description Indication Status
Hyperfine Research Inc., of Guilford, Conn. Deep-learning image analysis software Measures brain structure and pathology in images acquired by the Swoop Portable MR imaging system Helps diagnose brain injury Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
Novaerus US Inc., of Stamford, Conn. Defend 1050 (NV 1050) Free-standing, portable recirculating air cleaning system Inactivates and filters out airborne virus and bacteria in health care settings Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
Perkinelmer Inc., of Waltham, Mass. Perkinelmer New Coronavirus Nucleic Acid Detection Kit RT-PCR in vitro diagnostic assay For the qualitative detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2 Received additional emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA to include asymptomatic testing
Perspectum Ltd., of Oxford, U.K. Coverscan MD Software for MRI exams Maps the effects of COVID-19 on heart, liver, lungs, kidneys, pancreas and spleen Received MHRA regulatory approval

Notes

For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.