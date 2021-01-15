Company Product Description Indication Status

Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K. Imfinzi (durvalumab) Monoclonal antibody targeting PD-L1 Locally advanced, unresectable non-small-cell lung cancer An additional dosing option of 1,500 mg every 4 weeks was approved in the EU and U.K.

DBV Technologies SA, of Montrouge, France Viaskin Peanut Epicutaneous patch Peanut allergy Received written responses from the FDA to questions provided in a type A meeting request to discuss the complete response letter; FDA requested a study comparing the existing and modified patches and a 6-month adhesion trial of the modified patch

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc., of Suzhou, China CAR T-cell therapy products Multiple Multiple Company's manufacturing site in Suzhou Industrial Park was granted a medical products manufacturing certificate from the Jiangsu Medical Products Administration

Pfizer Inc., of New York Xalkori (crizotinib) Tyrosine kinase inhibitor Anaplastic large-cell lymphoma FDA approved the supplemental NDA for use in pediatric patients 1 and older and young adults with relapsed or refractory, systemic anaplastic large-cell lymphoma that is anaplastic lymphoma kinase-positive

The Russian Direct Investment Fund, of Moscow Sputnik V SARS-CoV-2 vaccine COVID-19 prophylaxis Ministry of Health of the Republic of Paraguay approved the vaccine

Steba Biotech SA, of Luxembourg Padeliporfin Impact Vascular-targeted photodynamic therapy Low-grade and unifocal high-grade upper tract urothelial cancer FDA granted fast track designation