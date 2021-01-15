|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K.
|Imfinzi (durvalumab)
|Monoclonal antibody targeting PD-L1
|Locally advanced, unresectable non-small-cell lung cancer
|An additional dosing option of 1,500 mg every 4 weeks was approved in the EU and U.K.
|DBV Technologies SA, of Montrouge, France
|Viaskin Peanut
|Epicutaneous patch
|Peanut allergy
|Received written responses from the FDA to questions provided in a type A meeting request to discuss the complete response letter; FDA requested a study comparing the existing and modified patches and a 6-month adhesion trial of the modified patch
|Gracell Biotechnologies Inc., of Suzhou, China
|CAR T-cell therapy products
|Multiple
|Multiple
|Company's manufacturing site in Suzhou Industrial Park was granted a medical products manufacturing certificate from the Jiangsu Medical Products Administration
|Pfizer Inc., of New York
|Xalkori (crizotinib)
|Tyrosine kinase inhibitor
|Anaplastic large-cell lymphoma
|FDA approved the supplemental NDA for use in pediatric patients 1 and older and young adults with relapsed or refractory, systemic anaplastic large-cell lymphoma that is anaplastic lymphoma kinase-positive
|The Russian Direct Investment Fund, of Moscow
|Sputnik V
|SARS-CoV-2 vaccine
|COVID-19 prophylaxis
|Ministry of Health of the Republic of Paraguay approved the vaccine
|Steba Biotech SA, of Luxembourg
|Padeliporfin Impact
|Vascular-targeted photodynamic therapy
|Low-grade and unifocal high-grade upper tract urothelial cancer
|FDA granted fast track designation
|
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.