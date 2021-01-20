|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp., of San Diego
|Tempol
|Superoxide dismutase modulator
|COVID-19
|Submitted IND to FDA
|Aptorum Group Ltd., of New York
|ALS-4
|Oral, small-molecule antiviral
|Infectious caused by Staphylococcus aureus, including MRSA
|Received clearance from Health Canada to begin phase I trial
|Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc., of Westlake Village, Calif.
|ARQ-154 (topical roflumilast foam)
|PDE4 inhibitor
|Seborrheic dermatitis
|Following end-of-phase II meeting with FDA, company plans to start single pivotal trial in second or third quarter of 2021
|Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K., and Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., of Tokyo
|Enhertu (trastuzumab deruxtecan)
|Antibody-drug conjugate targeting HER2
|HER2-positive breast cancer
|Granted conditional approval in European Union as monotherapy for treating adults with unresectable or metastatic disease who have received 2 or more prior anti-HER2-based regimens
|Biocelect Pty Ltd., of Melbourne, Australia, on behalf of Novavax Inc., of Gaithersburg, Md.
|NVX-CoV2373
|COVID-19 vaccine
|Prevention of COVID-19
|Therapeutic Goods Administration granted provisional determination
|Bristol Myers Squibb Co., of New York
|Opdivo (nivolumab)
|Anti-PD-1 antibody
|Advanced or metastatic gastric cancer, gastroesophageal junction cancer or esophageal adenocarcinoma
|FDA accepted supplemental BLA seeking approval for use in combination with fluoropyrimidine- and platinum-containing chemotherapy; agency granted priority review and set PDUFA date of May 25, 2021
|Bristol Myers Squibb Co., of New York
|Opdivo (nivolumab)
|Anti-PD-1 antibody
|Esophageal or gastroesophageal junction cancer
|FDA accepted the supplemental BLA seeking approval for treating patients with resected disease in the adjuvant setting, after neoadjuvant chemoradiation therapy; application was granted priority review, with PDUFA date of May 20, 2021
|Eutilex Co. Ltd., of Seoul, South Korea
|EU-101
|CDw137 agonist
|Solid tumors
|FDA approved IND
|Haisco-USA Pharmaceuticals Inc., of San Diego
|HSK-3486
|GABA A receptor agonist
|Anesthesia
|Trial application for phase III study approved by FDA
|Histogen Inc., of San Diego, Calif.
|HST-003
|Human extracellular matrix
|Acute knee injury
|FDA clinical issued verbal clinical hold for phase I/II trial due to pending CMC information that is required to complete their review
|Impel Neuropharma Inc., of Seattle
|INP-104
|Dihydroergotamine mesylate
|Acute migraine headaches with or without aura in adults
|FDA accepted NDA
|Lytix Biopharma AS, of Oslo, Norway
|LTX-315
|Oncolytic molecule
|Various solid tumors
|FDA approved IND
|Merck & Co. Inc., of Kenilworth, N.J.
|Verquvo (vericiguat)
|Soluble guanylate cyclase stimulator
|Heart failure
|Approved by FDA for use in reducing risk of cardiovascular death and heart failure hospitalization following a hospitalization for heart failure or need for outpatient intravenous diuretics in adults with symptomatic chronic heart failure and ejection fraction less than 45%
|Novo Nordisk A/S, of Bagsværd, Denmark
|Ozempic (semaglutide)
|Glucagon-like peptide-1 analogue
|Type 2 diabetes
|Filed label expansion with FDA to introduce a new dose of 2 mg; Ozempic is currently approved in the U.S. in 0.5-mg and 1-mg doses for type 2 diabetes in adults and to reduce the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus and established cardiovascular disease
|Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB, of Stockholm, Sweden
|Doptelet (avatrombopag)
|Thrombopoietin receptor agonist
|Primary chronic immune thrombocytopenia
|European Commission approved an extension of the indication for Doptelet (avatrombopag) to include the treatment of primary chronic immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) in adult patients who are refractory to other treatments (e.g. corticosteroids, immunoglobulins)
|Taysha Gene Therapies Inc., of Dallas, Texas
|TSHA-105
|AAV-based gene therapy
|SLC13A5-related epilepsy
|FDA issued both rare pediatric disease and orphan drug designations
|Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Foster City, Calif.
|TERN-501
|Selective thyroid hormone receptor beta
|Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis
|FDA cleared IND
Notes
