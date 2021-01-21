Company Product Description Indication Status

Addex Therapeutics Ltd., of Geneva, and Janssen Pharmaceutical Co., a unit of New Brunswick, N.J.-based Johnson & Johnson JNJ-40411813 (ADX-71149) Metabotropic glutamate type 2 receptor positive allosteric modulator Epilepsy FDA cleared the IND for a phase IIa study; first patient expected to be treated in the second quarter of 2021

Eubiologics Co. Ltd., of Seoul, South Korea EuCorVac-19 Protein-based vaccine COVID-19 prophylaxis Ministry of Food and Drug Safety in South Korea approved the start of a phase I/II study; phase I portion is scheduled to enroll 50 participants ages 19 to 50; phase II portion will enroll 230 adults ages 19 to 75

Genentech, a unit of Basel, Switzerland-based Roche Holding AG Esbriet (pirfenidone) Anti-inflammatory and antifibrotic Unclassifiable interstitial lung disease FDA accepted the supplemental NDA and granted a priority review; PDUFA target action date is in May 2021

Medolife Rx Inc., of Burbank, Calif. Scorpion venom Formulations of venom using polarization technology Cancer and COVID-19 Submitted applications to the FDA in the Dominican Republic

Menarini Group, of Florence, Italy Elzonris (tagraxofusp) CD123-targeted therapy Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm Approved by European Commission for first-line treatment of adults

Russian Direct Investment Fund, of Moscow Sputnik V Adenoviral vector-based vaccine COVID-19 prophylaxis UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention authorized use of the vaccine

Turn Therapeutics Inc., of Los Angeles Hexagen Petrolatum-based wound care emulsion Mild to moderate COVID-19 Panamanian Department of Health authorized the start of a study in 100 patients and 50 health care workers testing whether a nasal decolonization protocol can reduce viral load and symptom progression

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., of Novato UX-701 AAV9-based gene therapy Wilson disease FDA cleared the IND for a phase I/II/III study expected to begin in the first half of 2021