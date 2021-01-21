|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Addex Therapeutics Ltd., of Geneva, and Janssen Pharmaceutical Co., a unit of New Brunswick, N.J.-based Johnson & Johnson
|JNJ-40411813 (ADX-71149)
|Metabotropic glutamate type 2 receptor positive allosteric modulator
|Epilepsy
|FDA cleared the IND for a phase IIa study; first patient expected to be treated in the second quarter of 2021
|Eubiologics Co. Ltd., of Seoul, South Korea
|EuCorVac-19
|Protein-based vaccine
|COVID-19 prophylaxis
|Ministry of Food and Drug Safety in South Korea approved the start of a phase I/II study; phase I portion is scheduled to enroll 50 participants ages 19 to 50; phase II portion will enroll 230 adults ages 19 to 75
|Genentech, a unit of Basel, Switzerland-based Roche Holding AG
|Esbriet (pirfenidone)
|Anti-inflammatory and antifibrotic
|Unclassifiable interstitial lung disease
|FDA accepted the supplemental NDA and granted a priority review; PDUFA target action date is in May 2021
|Medolife Rx Inc., of Burbank, Calif.
|Scorpion venom
|Formulations of venom using polarization technology
|Cancer and COVID-19
|Submitted applications to the FDA in the Dominican Republic
|Menarini Group, of Florence, Italy
|Elzonris (tagraxofusp)
|CD123-targeted therapy
|Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm
|Approved by European Commission for first-line treatment of adults
|Russian Direct Investment Fund, of Moscow
|Sputnik V
|Adenoviral vector-based vaccine
|COVID-19 prophylaxis
|UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention authorized use of the vaccine
|Turn Therapeutics Inc., of Los Angeles
|Hexagen
|Petrolatum-based wound care emulsion
|Mild to moderate COVID-19
|Panamanian Department of Health authorized the start of a study in 100 patients and 50 health care workers testing whether a nasal decolonization protocol can reduce viral load and symptom progression
|Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., of Novato
|UX-701
|AAV9-based gene therapy
|Wilson disease
|FDA cleared the IND for a phase I/II/III study expected to begin in the first half of 2021
