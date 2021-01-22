Company Product Description Indication Status
Boston Scientific Corp., of Marlborough, Mass. Vercise Genus deep brain stimulation (DBS) system Fourth-generation DBS portfolio of Bluetooth-enabled, rechargeable and non-rechargeable, implantable pulse generators that power Cartesia directional leads For use in the bilateral stimulation of the subthalamic nucleus and the internal globus pallidus as an adjunctive therapy in reducing some of the symptoms of levodopa-responsive Parkinson's disease that are not adequately controlled with medication; approved for conditional use in an MRI environment Received U.S. FDA approval
Fluidigm Corp., of South San Francisco Advanta Dx SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR assay Extraction-free, RT-PCR saliva-based test Detects nucleic acid from the SARS-CoV-2 virus Received the CE-IVD mark

Notes

For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.