|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Boston Scientific Corp., of Marlborough, Mass.
|Vercise Genus deep brain stimulation (DBS) system
|Fourth-generation DBS portfolio of Bluetooth-enabled, rechargeable and non-rechargeable, implantable pulse generators that power Cartesia directional leads
|For use in the bilateral stimulation of the subthalamic nucleus and the internal globus pallidus as an adjunctive therapy in reducing some of the symptoms of levodopa-responsive Parkinson's disease that are not adequately controlled with medication; approved for conditional use in an MRI environment
|Received U.S. FDA approval
|Fluidigm Corp., of South San Francisco
|Advanta Dx SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR assay
|Extraction-free, RT-PCR saliva-based test
|Detects nucleic acid from the SARS-CoV-2 virus
|Received the CE-IVD mark
|
