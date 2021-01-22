Boston Scientific Corp., of Marlborough, Mass.

Vercise Genus deep brain stimulation (DBS) system

Fourth-generation DBS portfolio of Bluetooth-enabled, rechargeable and non-rechargeable, implantable pulse generators that power Cartesia directional leads

For use in the bilateral stimulation of the subthalamic nucleus and the internal globus pallidus as an adjunctive therapy in reducing some of the symptoms of levodopa-responsive Parkinson's disease that are not adequately controlled with medication; approved for conditional use in an MRI environment

Received U.S. FDA approval