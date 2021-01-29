|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Amarin Corp. plc, of Dublin
|Vazkepa (icosapent ethyl)
|Apolipoprotein B antagonist; phospholipase A2 inhibitor
|Cardiovascular disease
|EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use recommended approval for use in reducing risk of cardiovascular events in patients at high cardiovascular risk
|Arvelle Therapeutics GmbH, of Zug, Switzerland
|Ontozry (cenobamate)
|Sodium channel inhibitor
|Focal onset seizures
|EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use recommended approval for use as adjunctive treatment in patients with focal onset seizures, with or without secondary generalization, in adults with epilepsy who have not been adequately controlled despite history of treatment with at least 2 antiepileptic products
|Ascentage Pharma Group International, of Suzhou, China, and Rockville, Md.
|APG-2575
|Bcl-2 inhibitor
|Follicular lymphoma
|FDA granted orphan drug designation
|Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Houston
|BPX-601
|GoCAR-T candidate
|Previously treated metastatic pancreatic or prostate cancer
|FDA lifted the clinical hold on the phase I/II trial evaluating BPX-601 and rimiducid
|Biogen, of Cambridge, Mass., and Eisai Co., Ltd., of Tokyo, Japan
|Aducanumab
|Monoclonal antibody targeting amyloid beta
|Alzheimer’s disease
|FDA extended the review period by 3 months for the BLA; the updated PDUFA action date is June 7, 2021
|Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., of Beijing
|GLR-2007
|Cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor
|Glioblastoma
|FDA granted fast track designation
|Incyte Corp., of Wilmington, Del.
|Pemigatinib
|Oral inhibitor of FGFR isoforms 1, 2 and 3
|Cholangiocarcinoma
|EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use recommended conditional authorization for use in treating adults with unresectable locally advanced or metastatic disease with FGFR2 fusion or rearrangement that is relapsed or refractory, after at least 1 line of systemic therapy
|Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., of Newton, Mass.
|Nexpovio (selinexor)
|Exportin 1 inhibitor
|Refractory multiple myeloma
|EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use adopted a positive opinion recommending the conditional approval in combination with dexamethasone for the treatment of adult patients who have received at least 4 prior therapies and whose disease is refractory to at least 2 proteasome inhibitors, 2 immunomodulatory agents, and an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody
|Mabxience SA, of Lugano, Switzerland
|Alymsys (bevacizumab)
|Biosimilar to VEGF inhibitor Avastin
|Carcinoma of the colon or rectum, breast cancer, non-small-cell lung cancer, renal cell cancer, epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer, and carcinoma of the cervix
|EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use recommended approval
|Novartis AG, of Basel, Switzerland
|Kesimpta (ofatumumab)
|B-cell therapy
|Relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis
|EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use adopted a positive opinion for use in adults with active disease defined by clinical or imaging features
|Novo Nordisk A/S, of Bagsvaerd, Denmark
|Sogroya (somapacitan)
|Weekly human growth hormone therapy
|Growth hormone deficiency
|EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use recommended approval for use in adults
|Pfizer Inc., of New York, and Biontech SE, Mainz, Germany
|Comirnaty
|mRNA vaccine
|COVID-19
|EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use updated product information to clarify interval between first and second dose, now recommending administration of second dose 3 weeks after first dose; previously, product information stated interval should be at least 21 days
|Roche Holding AG, of Basel, Switzerland
|Tecentriq (atezolizumab)
|Anti-PD-L1 inhibitor
|Advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer
|European application seeking use in combination with platinum-based therapy in patients who had not been treated before was withdrawn
|Russian Direct Investment Fund, of Moscow
|Sputnik V
|Adenoviral vector-based vaccine
|COVID-19 prophylaxis
|Authorized in the Republic of Guinea under the emergency use authorization procedure
|Stada Arzneimittel AG, of Bad Vilbel, Germany
|Oyavas (bevacizumab)
|Biosimilar of VEGF inhibitor Avastin
|Carcinoma of the colon or rectum, breast cancer, non-small-cell lung cancer, renal cell cancer, epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer, and carcinoma of the cervix
|EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use recommended approval
|Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc., of Ottawa
|Qixleef
|Cannabinoid-based candidate
|Cancer pain
|FDA cleared the IND application, allowing the clinical trial to commence
|Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Boston
|VX-880
|Stem cell-derived, fully differentiated pancreatic islet cell therapy
|Type 1 diabetes
|FDA cleared the IND, enabling the company to proceed with initiating a phase I/II trial
