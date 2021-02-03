|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Aruvant Sciences Holdings Ltd., of London
|ARU-1801
|HBG gene stimulator
|Sickle cell disease
|EMA granted priority medicines designation
|Asana Biosciences LLC, of Lawrenceville, N.J.
|Gusacitinib (ASN-002)
|Janus kinase and spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor
|Moderate to severe chronic hand eczema
|FDA granted fast track designation
|Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Research Triangle Park, N.C.
|Rapivab (peramivir)
|Cyclopentane analogue
|Acute uncomplicated influenza
|FDA approved the supplemental NDA, lowering the approved age to children 6 months and older
|Innovent Biologics Inc., of San Francisco, and Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly and Co.
|Tyvyt (sintilimab)
|Monoclonal antibody targeting PD-1
|Nonsquamous non-small-cell lung cancer
|National Medical Products Administration of China approved the supplemental NDA for use of the drug in combination with pemetrexed and platinum chemotherapy in the first-line setting
|Prothena Corp. plc, of Dublin
|Birtamimab
|Serum amyloid A protein inhibitor; amyloid protein deposition inhibitor
|AL amyloidosis
|Following discussions with FDA, advancing into confirmatory phase III Affirm-AL study, to be conducted with a primary endpoint of all-cause mortality at p<0.10 under a special protocol assessment agreement
|Russian Direct Investment Fund, of Moscow
|Sputnik V
|Adenoviral vector-based vaccine
|COVID-19 prophylaxis
|Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risk of Mexico approved the vaccine under the emergency use authorization procedure
|Russian Direct Investment Fund, of Moscow
|Sputnik V
|Adenoviral vector-based vaccine
|COVID-19 prophylaxis
|Ministry of Health of the Republic of Nicaragua approved the vaccine under the emergency use authorization procedure
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.