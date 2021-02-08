|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Anpac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd., of Shanghai
|Class III lung cancer auxiliary diagnosis device
|Cancer differentiation analysis technology
|Lung cancer
|China's NMPA authorized registration testing at designated medical device lab, to be followed by trial in at least 2 qualified institutions, each expected to enroll at least 300 participants to include control and confirmed lung cancer groups
|Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K.
|AZD-1222 (SARS-CoV-2 vaccine)
|COVID-19 spike glycoprotein modulator
|COVID-19 infection
|Swissmedic's human medicines expert committee concluded interim data submitted for assessment were not sufficient to permit authorization, requesting efficacy data from ongoing phase III trial in North and South America
|Catapult Therapeutics BV, of Lelystad, the Netherlands
|CAP-100
|Humanized anti-CCR7 antibody
|Chronic lymphocytic leukemia
|FDA cleared IND for phase I trial in people with relapsed or refractory disease; study expected to begin in second quarter of 2021
|Elevar Therapeutics Inc., of Salt Lake City
|Rivoceranib mesylate (apatinib)
|Protein TKI; VEGF-2 receptor antagonist
|Adenoid cystic carcinoma
|FDA granted orphan drug designation
|Ellodi Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Lawrenceville, N.J.
|APT-1011 (fluticasone propionate oral disintegrating tablet)
|Trifluorinated corticosteroid
|Eosinophilic esophagitis
|FDA granted fast track designation
|Ideaya Biosciences Inc., of South San Francisco
|IDE-397
|MAT2A inhibitor
|Solid tumors
|FDA cleared IND for phase I study in people with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletion; trial expected to begin in first quarter of 2021
|Janssen Pharmaceutical Cos., of Beerse, Belgium, unit of Johnson & Johnson
|Spravato (esketamine nasal spray)
|NMDA antagonist
|Major depressive disorder
|European Commission authorized expanded use, co-administered with oral antidepressant therapy, as acute short-term treatment for rapid symptom reduction in adults with moderate to severe episode
|Passage Bio Inc., of Philadelphia
|PBKR-03
|AAV-galactocerebrosidase based gene therapy
|Infantile Krabbe disease (globoid cell leukodystrophy)
|FDA cleared IND for phase I/II trial, expected to begin in first half of 2021
|Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), of Moscow
|Sputnik V
|COVID-19 spike glycoprotein modulator
|COVID-19 infection
|Myanmar government granted emergency use authorization of vaccine
|Sinovac Biotech Ltd., of Beijing
|Coronavac
|Adjuvant inactivated SARS-CoV-2 vaccine
|COVID-19 infection
|China's NMPA granted conditional marketing authorization for people 18 and older
|Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Rockville, Md.
|SPN-812 (viloxazine hydrochloride, extended release)
|Selective norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor
|Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder
|NDA resubmitted to FDA to address issues with in-house laboratory that conducted analytical testing, cited in November 2020 CRL
|Viiv Healthcare Ltd., of London
|Rukobia (fostemsavir tromethamine)
|HIV gp120 protein inhibitor
|HIV-1 infection
|European Commission granted MAA in combination with other antiretroviral therapies to treat adults with multidrug-resistant infection
Notes
