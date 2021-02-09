Regulatory actions for Feb. 2-8, 2021

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Regulatory snapshots, including drug submissions and approvals, clinical trial approvals and other regulatory decisions and designations in Asia-Pacific, including: Actinogen Medical, Anpac Bio-Medical Science, Astellas, Astrazeneca, Celltrion, Eli Lilly, Innocare, Innovent Biologics, Johnson & Johnson, Novavax, Russian Direct Investment Fund, Sinovac.