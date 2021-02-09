|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Ava Science Inc., of San Francisco
|Ava Fertility Tracker
|Sensor bracelet wearable and accompanying app that uses machine learning
|Measures and displays physiological parameters as an aid in ovulation prediction to facilitate conception
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
|Bactiguard Holding AB, of Tullinge, Sweden
|BIP Foley Tempsensor catheter
|Urinary catheter with integrated temperature sensor and microbe resistant coating
|For infection prevention in hospitalized patients
|Received COVID-19 interim order approval from Health Canada
|Nyxoah SA, of Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium
|Genio
|Battery-free, leadless and minimally invasive implanted neurostimulator
|Treats obstructive sleep apnea
|Received U.S. FDA approval for full-body 1.5T and 3T MRI compatibility
|Soundbite Medical Solutions Inc., of Montreal, Quebec
|Soundbite Crossing System – Peripheral (14P)
|Shockwave-based technology platform; includes the Soundbite Console and the 0.014" Soundbite Active Wire
|Treats peripheral artery disease patients with heavily calcified above-the-knee and below-the-knee chronic total occlusions
|Received Health Canada approval; previously received approval for 0.018" platform
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.