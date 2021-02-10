|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Abbvie Inc., of North Chicago
|Botox (onabotulinumtoxinA)
|Acetylcholine receptor antagonist; p130Cas associated protein inhibitor
|Bladder muscle overactivity associated with neurologic condition
|FDA approved for treating pediatric patients 5 and older who have inadequate response to or are intolerant of anticholinergic medication
|Adaptive Phage Therapeutics Inc., of Gaithersburg, Md.
|Phagebank
|Phage therapy
|Prosthetic joint infections
|FDA cleared IND for phase I/II trial in the first half of 2021
|AIM Immunotech Inc., of Ocala, Fla.
|Ampligen (rintatolimod)
|Ribonuclease stimulator; 2,5-oligoadenylate synthetase stimulator; TLR-3 agonist; polymerase cofactor VP35 inhibitor
|Pancreatic cancer
|Dutch Health and Youth Care Inspectorate approved treatment for 6 patients as part of a new follow-up early access program
|Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K., and Oxford University
|AZD-1222
|COVID-19 spike glycoprotein modulator
|COVID-19
|South Korean regulators approved vaccine for use in all adults, though use included a precautionary warning about inoculating adults older than 65
|Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis
|Bamlanivimab (LY-CoV555) and etesevimab (LY-CoV016)
|COVID-19 spike glycoprotein modulator and COVID-19 spike glycoprotein inhibitor
|COVID-19
|FDA granted emergency use authorization for combo in treating mild to moderate COVID-19 patients, 12 and older, who are at high risk for progressing to severe COVID-19 and/or hospitalization
|I-Mab Biopharma Co. Ltd., of Shanghai
|TJ-210/MOR-210
|Monoclonal antibody directed against complement factor C5a receptor 1
|Advanced solid tumors
|China’s NMPA cleared the IND for a phase I trial
|Merck & Co. Inc., of Kenilworth, N.J.
|Keytruda (pembrolizumab)
|Anti-PD-1 antibody
|Triple-negative breast cancer
|FDA advisory committee voted unanimously to recommend deferral of decision on supplemental BLA seeking use in patients with high-risk, early stage disease
|Panbela Therapeutics Inc., of Minneapolis
|SBP-101
|Polyamine analogue
|Metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma
|Independent data safety monitoring board recommending holding administration of SBP-101 pending further investigation of visual disturbance adverse events
|Pfizer Inc., of New York, and Biontech SE, of Mainz, Germany
|COVID-19 vaccine
|mRNA vaccine
|COVID-19
|Pfizer said it withdrew its application for emergency use authorization in India
|Russian Direct Investment Fund, of Moscow
|Sputnik V
|COVID-19 spike glycoprotein modulator
|COVID-19
|Vaccine approved by National Health Regulatory Authority of the Kingdom of Bahrain
|Sanifit SA, of Palma, Spain
|SNF-472
|Calcium metabolism modulator
|Peripheral arterial disease
|FDA granted orphan designation for use in treating PAD patients with end-stage kidney disease
|Sanofi SA, of Paris, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Tarrytown, N.Y.
|Libtayo (cemiplimab-rwlc)
|Anti-PD-1 antibody
|Basal cell carcinoma
|Received full FDA approval in locally advanced BCC and accelerated approval in metastatic BCC
|Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Osaka, Japan
|Darvadstrocel
|Stem cell modulator; vulnerary agent; anti-inflammatory
|Crohn’s disease
|Submitted application to Japanese regulators seeking approval to treat complex perianal fistulas in adult patients with non-active/mildly active luminal Crohn’s disease
|Vico Therapeutics BV, of Leiden, the Netherlands
|VO-659
|Antisense oligonucleotide
|Spinocerebellar ataxia
|European Commission granted orphan designation
|
Notes
