|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Alveo Technologies Inc., of Alameda, Calif.
|Be.well COVID-19 Flex Test
|Point-of-care molecular test based on an isothermal nucleic acid amplification process
|Detects SARS-CoV-2
|Received the CE mark
|Cardiacsense Ltd., of Caesarea, Israel
|Medical watch
|Wearable that integrates sensors and software algorithms to provides continuous patient monitoring
|Detects of atrial fibrillation and monitors heart rate variability with continuous photoplethysmography and spot electrocardiogram
|Received the CE mark
|Kantaro Biosciences LLC, of New York
|COVID-Seroklir
|Semi-quantitative SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibody test kit; 2-step enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA)
|Detects the presence and precise level of SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibodies
|The U.S. FDA has revised emergency use authorization to allow use in detecting high titer COVID-19 convalescent plasma
|Surgical Planning Associates Inc., of Boston
|Hipinsight
|Augmented reality intra-operative guidance system
|Guides surgeon during total hip arthroplasty
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
|Visby Medical Inc., of San Jose, Calif.
|Visby Medical COVID-19
|Single-use polymerase chain reaction (PCR) device
|For the qualitative detection of SARS-CoV-2
|The U.S. FDA expanded emergency use authorization to allow for use at the point of care in CLIA-waived settings
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.