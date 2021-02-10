Company Product Description Indication Status

Alveo Technologies Inc., of Alameda, Calif. Be.well COVID-19 Flex Test Point-of-care molecular test based on an isothermal nucleic acid amplification process Detects SARS-CoV-2 Received the CE mark

Cardiacsense Ltd., of Caesarea, Israel Medical watch Wearable that integrates sensors and software algorithms to provides continuous patient monitoring Detects of atrial fibrillation and monitors heart rate variability with continuous photoplethysmography and spot electrocardiogram Received the CE mark

Kantaro Biosciences LLC, of New York COVID-Seroklir Semi-quantitative SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibody test kit; 2-step enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) Detects the presence and precise level of SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibodies The U.S. FDA has revised emergency use authorization to allow use in detecting high titer COVID-19 convalescent plasma

Surgical Planning Associates Inc., of Boston Hipinsight Augmented reality intra-operative guidance system Guides surgeon during total hip arthroplasty Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA

Visby Medical Inc., of San Jose, Calif. Visby Medical COVID-19 Single-use polymerase chain reaction (PCR) device For the qualitative detection of SARS-CoV-2 The U.S. FDA expanded emergency use authorization to allow for use at the point of care in CLIA-waived settings