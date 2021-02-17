Company Product Description Indication Status

Delta International Services & Logistics s.r.l., of Rome Scrambler Therapy Technology ST-5A Noninvasive electro-analgesia device with 5 channels that deliver low-intensity stimuli

generated by an automated treatment program Symptomatic relief of acute pain, post-operative pain and chronic, intractable pain Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA

Everlywell Inc., of Austin, Texas Everlywell COVID-19 Test Home Collection Kit DTC Direct-to-consumer (DTC) in vitro diagnostic molecular test; samples are mailed to the lab for analysis For self-collecting an anterior nasal swab specimen at home to test for SARS-CoV-2 Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA for for broad use without a prescription

Horiba Medical, of Montpellier, France Microsemi CRP LC-767G Point-of-care hemotology analyzer; includes the new parameter granulocytes-to-lymphocytes ratio For the screening of patient samples to quantify the presence of inflammation caused by bacterial, viral, parasitic infections and other treatable inflammatory diseases Received the CE mark

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., of Waltham, Mass. Applied Biosystems Taqpath COVID-19, Flu A, Flu B combo kit Multiplex real-time PCR test For the simultaneous qualitative detection and differentiation of nucleic acid from the SARS-CoV-2, influenza A, and/or influenza B viruses in nasopharyngeal and anterior nasal swabs Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA

Vax-Immune Diagnostics LLC, of Houston Labready GBS Fully-integrated specimen enrichment transport system For diagnosing Group B Streptococcus (GBS) in pregnant women Received the CE mark

Vocalis Health Inc., of Newton, Mass. Vocalischeck Software accessed via smartphones or other devices; uses machine learning to detect vocal biomarkers from voice recording Screening tool for COVID-19 Received the CE mark