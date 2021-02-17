|Company
|Delta International Services & Logistics s.r.l., of Rome
|Scrambler Therapy Technology ST-5A
|Noninvasive electro-analgesia device with 5 channels that deliver low-intensity stimuli
generated by an automated treatment program
|Symptomatic relief of acute pain, post-operative pain and chronic, intractable pain
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
|Everlywell Inc., of Austin, Texas
|Everlywell COVID-19 Test Home Collection Kit DTC
|Direct-to-consumer (DTC) in vitro diagnostic molecular test; samples are mailed to the lab for analysis
|For self-collecting an anterior nasal swab specimen at home to test for SARS-CoV-2
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA for for broad use without a prescription
|Horiba Medical, of Montpellier, France
|Microsemi CRP LC-767G
|Point-of-care hemotology analyzer; includes the new parameter granulocytes-to-lymphocytes ratio
|For the screening of patient samples to quantify the presence of inflammation caused by bacterial, viral, parasitic infections and other treatable inflammatory diseases
|Received the CE mark
|Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., of Waltham, Mass.
|Applied Biosystems Taqpath COVID-19, Flu A, Flu B combo kit
|Multiplex real-time PCR test
|For the simultaneous qualitative detection and differentiation of nucleic acid from the SARS-CoV-2, influenza A, and/or influenza B viruses in nasopharyngeal and anterior nasal swabs
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
|Vax-Immune Diagnostics LLC, of Houston
|Labready GBS
|Fully-integrated specimen enrichment transport system
|For diagnosing Group B Streptococcus (GBS) in pregnant women
|Received the CE mark
|Vocalis Health Inc., of Newton, Mass.
|Vocalischeck
|Software accessed via smartphones or other devices; uses machine learning to detect vocal biomarkers from voice recording
|Screening tool for COVID-19
|Received the CE mark
