|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Agilent Technologies Inc., of Santa Clara, Calif.
|PD-L1 IHC 22C3 Pharmdx
|Companion diagnostic
|For use as an aid in identifying non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with tumor PD-L1 expression of Tumor Proportion Score (TPS) ≥ 50% for treatment with Libtayo (cemiplimab-rwlc, Sanofi SA/Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.)
|U.S. FDA approved expanded use in patients with NSCLC; previously approved to help select eligible cancer patients for treatment with Keytruda
|Assure Tech (Hangzhou) Co. Ltd., of Hangzhou, China
|COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Device (Ecotest)
|Point-of-care fingerstick blood test
|Detects SARS-CoV-2 antigens
|Received Health Canada authorization
|Assure Tech (Hangzhou) Co. Ltd., of Hangzhou, China
|COVID-19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test Device (Ecotest)
|Point-of-care fingerstick blood test
|Detects SARS-CoV-2 antibodies
|Received Health Canada authorization
|Dascena Inc., of Oakland, Calif.
|GI bleed risk alert system (Gibras)
|Cloud-based software application that uses a machine learning algorithm to analyze patient electronic health record data
|Aids in the early prediction of gastrointestinal bleeding in adult patients in a hospital setting
|U.S. FDA granted breakthrough device designation
|G21 Srl, of San Possidonio, Italy
|Spaceflex Shoulder
|Custom modular spacers with antibiotic-loaded bone cement
|For arthroplasty revision in the operating room
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
|Locate Bio Ltd., of Nottingham, U.K.
|Chondro3
|3 layered, collagen-based biodegradable matrix
|Provides a scaffold for cellular and tissue in-growth and osteochondral defect repair at the site of lesion
|U.S. FDA granted breakthrough device designation
|
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.