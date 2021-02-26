|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Research Triangle Park, N.C.
|Orladeyo (berotralstat)
|Plasma kallikrein inhibitor
|Hereditary angioedema
|EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use adopted a positive opinion recommending approval
|Exelixis Inc., of Alameda, Calif.
|Cabometyx (cabozantinib)
|Kinase inhibitor
|Advanced renal cell carcinoma
|Partner Ipsen SA, of Paris, received a positive opinion from EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use for a combination with Opdivo (nivolumab, Bristol Myers Squibb Co.); a final decision from the European Commission is expected in the coming months
|GC Pharma, of Yongin, South Korea
|GC-5107
|Intravenous immune globulin
|Acute serious bacterial infections
|Submitted a BLA to the FDA
|GW Pharmaceuticals plc., of London
|Epidyolex (cannabidiol)
|Cannabinoid
|Tuberous sclerosis complex
|EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use adopted a positive opinion recommending approval
|Harbour Biomed Holdings Ltd., of Suzhou, China
|HBM-4003
|Monoclonal antibody targeting CTLA-4
|Advanced non-small-cell cancer and other solid tumors
|China National Medical Products Administration approved the IND for a study testing HBM-4003 in combination with a PD-1 antibody with or without chemotherapy
|Incyte Corp., of Wilmington, Del.
|Retifanlimab
|Intravenous PD-1 inhibitor
|Locally advanced or metastatic squamous cell anal carcinoma
|EMA validated its MAA
|Opko Health Inc., of Miami, and Pfizer Inc., of New York
|Somatrogon
|Long-acting recombinant human growth hormone
|Growth hormone deficiency
|EMA validated for review the MAA for once-weekly treatment of pediatric patients; Pfizer expects a decision from the European Commission in 2022
|Pfizer Inc., of New York
|20vPnC
|20-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine
|Streptococcus pneumoniae infection prophylaxis
|EMA accepted the MAA
|Pfizer Inc., of New York, and Biontech SE, of Mainz, Germany
|BNT-162b2
|mRNA vaccine
|COVID-19 prophylaxis
|FDA announced it will allow undiluted frozen vials to be transported and stored at conventional temperatures commonly found in pharmaceutical freezers for a period of up to 2 weeks, an alternative to the preferred storage of the undiluted vials in an ultra-low temperature freezer
|PTC Therapeutics Inc., of South Plainfield, N.J.
|Evrysdi (risdiplam)
|SMN2-directed RNA splicing modifier
|Spinal muscular atrophy (SMA)
|EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use recommended the approval for the treatment of 5q SMA in patients 2 months and older, with a clinical diagnosis of SMA type 1, type 2 or type 3 with 1 to 4 SMN2 copies
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Tarrytown, N.Y., and Roche Holding AG, of Basel, Switzerland
|Regen-Cov (casirivimab/imdevimab)
|Monoclonal antibodies targeting SARS-CoV-2
|Non-hospitalized COVID-19
|EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use issued a positive opinion
|Sarepta Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|Amondys 45 (casimersen) injection
|Binds to exon 45 of dystrophin pre-mRNA
|Duchenne muscular dystrophy amenable to skipping exon 45
|FDA approved it
|Tricida Inc., of South San Francisco
|Veverimer (TRC-101)
|Hydrochloric acid binder
|Metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease
|Received an appeal denied letter from the FDA's Office of New Drugs (OND) in response to its formal dispute resolution request submitted in December 2020; the OND's decision addressed other deficiencies identified in the August 2020 CRL; additional issues addressed included the reliability of the data from the TRCA-301/TRCA-301E trial due to the disproportionate impact of data from a single high-enrolling site and that the majority of the subjects were in sites the FDA doesn't consider “U.S.-like”
