Company Product Description Indication Status

Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Research Triangle Park, N.C. Orladeyo (berotralstat) Plasma kallikrein inhibitor Hereditary angioedema EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use adopted a positive opinion recommending approval

Exelixis Inc., of Alameda, Calif. Cabometyx (cabozantinib) Kinase inhibitor Advanced renal cell carcinoma Partner Ipsen SA, of Paris, received a positive opinion from EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use for a combination with Opdivo (nivolumab, Bristol Myers Squibb Co.); a final decision from the European Commission is expected in the coming months

GC Pharma, of Yongin, South Korea GC-5107 Intravenous immune globulin Acute serious bacterial infections Submitted a BLA to the FDA

GW Pharmaceuticals plc., of London Epidyolex (cannabidiol) Cannabinoid Tuberous sclerosis complex EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use adopted a positive opinion recommending approval

Harbour Biomed Holdings Ltd., of Suzhou, China HBM-4003 Monoclonal antibody targeting CTLA-4 Advanced non-small-cell cancer and other solid tumors China National Medical Products Administration approved the IND for a study testing HBM-4003 in combination with a PD-1 antibody with or without chemotherapy

Incyte Corp., of Wilmington, Del. Retifanlimab Intravenous PD-1 inhibitor Locally advanced or metastatic squamous cell anal carcinoma EMA validated its MAA

Opko Health Inc., of Miami, and Pfizer Inc., of New York Somatrogon Long-acting recombinant human growth hormone Growth hormone deficiency EMA validated for review the MAA for once-weekly treatment of pediatric patients; Pfizer expects a decision from the European Commission in 2022

Pfizer Inc., of New York 20vPnC 20-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine Streptococcus pneumoniae infection prophylaxis EMA accepted the MAA

Pfizer Inc., of New York, and Biontech SE, of Mainz, Germany BNT-162b2 mRNA vaccine COVID-19 prophylaxis FDA announced it will allow undiluted frozen vials to be transported and stored at conventional temperatures commonly found in pharmaceutical freezers for a period of up to 2 weeks, an alternative to the preferred storage of the undiluted vials in an ultra-low temperature freezer

PTC Therapeutics Inc., of South Plainfield, N.J. Evrysdi (risdiplam) SMN2-directed RNA splicing modifier Spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use recommended the approval for the treatment of 5q SMA in patients 2 months and older, with a clinical diagnosis of SMA type 1, type 2 or type 3 with 1 to 4 SMN2 copies

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Tarrytown, N.Y., and Roche Holding AG, of Basel, Switzerland Regen-Cov (casirivimab/imdevimab) Monoclonal antibodies targeting SARS-CoV-2 Non-hospitalized COVID-19 EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use issued a positive opinion

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass. Amondys 45 (casimersen) injection Binds to exon 45 of dystrophin pre-mRNA Duchenne muscular dystrophy amenable to skipping exon 45 FDA approved it

Tricida Inc., of South San Francisco Veverimer (TRC-101) Hydrochloric acid binder Metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease Received an appeal denied letter from the FDA's Office of New Drugs (OND) in response to its formal dispute resolution request submitted in December 2020; the OND's decision addressed other deficiencies identified in the August 2020 CRL; additional issues addressed included the reliability of the data from the TRCA-301/TRCA-301E trial due to the disproportionate impact of data from a single high-enrolling site and that the majority of the subjects were in sites the FDA doesn't consider “U.S.-like”