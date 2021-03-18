|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Biofire Diagnostics LLC, of Salt Lake City
|Biofire Respiratory Panel 2.1 (RP2.1)
|Molecular diagnostic
|Simultaneous qualitative detection and identification of multiple respiratory viral and bacterial nucleic acids, including SARS-CoV-2, in nasopharyngeal swabs
|FDA granted marketing authorization via the de novo premarket review pathway; had previously received emergency use authorization, which is no longer in effect
|Boston Scientific Corp., of Marlborough, Mass.
|Therasphere Y-90 Glass Microspheres
|Radioembolization technology
|Treatment of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma
|Received U.S. FDA approval; was previously available under a humanitarian device exemption
|Braintale SAS, of Paris
|Brainquant
|Software-as-a-service solution
|Provides quantitative measurement of white matter microstructure from brain diffusion MRI
|Received CE mark for enhanced version
|Catalyst Orthoscience Inc., of Naples, Fla.
|Reverse shoulder system
|Single-tray arthroplasty system
|Use in patients experiencing severe shoulder arthritis in conjunction with a grossly deficient or non-functional rotator cuff
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
|Life Spine Inc., of Huntley, Ill.
|Prolift Wedge expandable spacer system
|Lordotic expandable implant with Osseo-Loc surface technology
|For micro invasive transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion and posterior lumbar interbody fusion procedures
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
|Stimdia Medical Inc., of Minneapolis
|Pdstim system
|Electrically stimulates the phrenic nerves in a patient's neck
|Facilitates in weaning patients from mechanical ventilation
|Received breakthrough device designation from the U.S. FDA
