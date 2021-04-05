|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|89bio Inc., of San Francisco
|BIO89-100
|Glycopegylated FGF21 analogue
|Fibrosis stage 2 or 3 nonalcoholic steatohepatitis
|Based on written guidance from the FDA, the company plans to run the 200-patient Enliven phase IIb study comparing 2 dose levels of BIO89-100 to placebo; primary endpoints are NASH resolution without worsening of fibrosis and the improvement of fibrosis ≥ 1 stage without worsening of NASH, both at week 24
|Abbvie Inc., of North Chicago
|Rinvoq (upadacitinib)
|JAK inhibitor
|Moderate to severe atopic dermatitis
|FDA extended the review period for the supplemental NDA by 3 months to review an updated assessment of the drug’s benefit-risk profile; new PDUFA action date is early in the third quarter of 2021
|Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc., of San Diego
|Nuplazid (pimavanserin)
|5-HT 2a receptor inverse agonist
|Dementia-related psychosis
|FDA issued a complete response letter
|Exelixis Inc., of Alameda, Calif.
|XB-002
|Antibody-drug conjugate targeting tissue factor
|Advanced solid tumors
|FDA accepted the IND for a phase I study testing the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and preliminary antitumor activity of XB-002; study scheduled to start in the second quarter of 2021
|Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis
|Taltz (ixekizumab)
|Monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 17A
|Moderate to severe plaque psoriasis
|Health Canada issued a notice of compliance to treat pediatric patients from age 6 to under 18
|Passage Bio Inc., of Philadelphia
|PBKR-03
|Gene therapy expressing GALC
|Krabbe disease
|European Commission granted orphan designation
|Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Rockville, Md.
|Qelbree (viloxazine extended-release capsules)
|Norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor
|Attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder
|FDA approved the NDA
|Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc., of Ottawa, Ontario
|ARDS-003
|Cannabinoid CB2 receptor agonist
|Severe COVID-19
|FDA reviewed the preclinical data package and clinical development plan and acknowledged that the preclinical safety data are acceptable to file an IND
