|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Bausch + Lomb, of Laval, Quebec
|Clearvisc
|Dispersive ophthalmic viscosurgical device
|For use as a surgical aid in ophthalmic anterior segment procedures including extraction of a cataract and implantation of an intraocular lens
|Received U.S. FDA approval
|Chemence Medical Inc., of Alpharetta, Ga.
|Exofin fusion
|Combines a self-adhering flexible mesh strip and a fast-curing 2-octyl cyanoacrylate topical adhesive
|Closes and seals incisions while forming an immediate microbial barrier to protect against infections
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
|Nuvasive Inc., of San Diego
|Simplify
|Cervical artificial disc
|For 2-level cervical total disc replacement
|Received U.S. FDA approval
|Vitro Biopharma Inc., of Golden, Colo.
|Allorx
|Mesenchymal stem cells
|Treatment of COVID-19 patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome
|Received IND approval from the FDA for its phase I-IIa randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled study
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.