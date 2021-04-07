Company Product Description Indication Status
Bausch + Lomb, of Laval, Quebec Clearvisc Dispersive ophthalmic viscosurgical device For use as a surgical aid in ophthalmic anterior segment procedures including extraction of a cataract and implantation of an intraocular lens Received U.S. FDA approval
Chemence Medical Inc., of Alpharetta, Ga. Exofin fusion Combines a self-adhering flexible mesh strip and a fast-curing 2-octyl cyanoacrylate topical adhesive Closes and seals incisions while forming an immediate microbial barrier to protect against infections Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
Nuvasive Inc., of San Diego Simplify Cervical artificial disc For 2-level cervical total disc replacement Received U.S. FDA approval
Vitro Biopharma Inc., of Golden, Colo. Allorx Mesenchymal stem cells Treatment of COVID-19 patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome Received IND approval from the FDA for its phase I-IIa randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled study

Notes

For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.