Company Product Description Indication Status

Everest Medicines Ltd., of Shanghai Trodelvy (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy) TROP-2-directed antibody-drug conjugate Triple-negative breast cancer South Korea's Ministry of Food and Drug Safety granted orphan drug designation to treat adults with unresectable locally advanced or metastatic disease following 2 or more therapies

Lyndra Therapeutics Inc., of Watertown, Mass. LYN-014 (extended-release levomethadone) Acetylcholine receptor antagonist; NK1 receptor antagonist Opioid use disorder FDA cleared IND application for phase I trial in people taking and controlled on daily oral immediate-release methadone

Merck & Co. Inc., of Kenilworth, N.J. Keytruda (pembrolizumab) PD-1 inhibitor Gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma FDA granted accelerated approval in combination with trastuzumab + chemotherapy for first-line locally advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive disease

Merck & Co. Inc., of Kenilworth, N.J., and Eisai Inc., of Woodcliff Lake, N.J. Keytruda (pembrolizumab) + Lenvima (lenvatinib) PD-1 inhibitor + multiple receptor TKI Renal cell carcinoma; advanced endometrial carcinoma FDA accepted and granted priority review to supplemental applications to treat people with first-line advanced RCC and with advanced endometrial cancer that progressed following systemic therapy or was not appropriate for curative surgery or radiation

Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), of Moscow Sputnik Light COVID-19 spike glycoprotein modulator COVID-19 Russian Ministry of Health authorized vaccine