|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Everest Medicines Ltd., of Shanghai
|Trodelvy (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy)
|TROP-2-directed antibody-drug conjugate
|Triple-negative breast cancer
|South Korea's Ministry of Food and Drug Safety granted orphan drug designation to treat adults with unresectable locally advanced or metastatic disease following 2 or more therapies
|Lyndra Therapeutics Inc., of Watertown, Mass.
|LYN-014 (extended-release levomethadone)
|Acetylcholine receptor antagonist; NK1 receptor antagonist
|Opioid use disorder
|FDA cleared IND application for phase I trial in people taking and controlled on daily oral immediate-release methadone
|Merck & Co. Inc., of Kenilworth, N.J.
|Keytruda (pembrolizumab)
|PD-1 inhibitor
|Gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma
|FDA granted accelerated approval in combination with trastuzumab + chemotherapy for first-line locally advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive disease
|Merck & Co. Inc., of Kenilworth, N.J., and Eisai Inc., of Woodcliff Lake, N.J.
|Keytruda (pembrolizumab) + Lenvima (lenvatinib)
|PD-1 inhibitor + multiple receptor TKI
|Renal cell carcinoma; advanced endometrial carcinoma
|FDA accepted and granted priority review to supplemental applications to treat people with first-line advanced RCC and with advanced endometrial cancer that progressed following systemic therapy or was not appropriate for curative surgery or radiation
|Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), of Moscow
|Sputnik Light
|COVID-19 spike glycoprotein modulator
|COVID-19
|Russian Ministry of Health authorized vaccine
|
Notes
