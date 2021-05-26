|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Immunitybio Inc., of Culver City, Calif.
|hAd5 S+N
|T cell-based COVID-19 vaccine
|COVID-19
|Received approval to test its intranasal spray in South Africa; phase I/II/III trial will evaluate hAd5 S+N as a boost for South African health care workers previously vaccinated with a spike-only antibody-based vaccine
|Larimar Therapeutics Inc., of Bala Cynwyd, Pa.
|CTI-1601
|Recombinant fusion protein intended to deliver human frataxin
|Friedreich’s ataxia
|FDA placed clinical hold following notification by the company of moralities occurring at the highest dose levels in ongoing 180-day nonhuman primate toxicology study
|Mezzion Pharma Co. Ltd., of Seoul, South Korea
|Udenafil
|PDE5 inhibitor
|Single ventricle heart disease
|Received notice from FDA that NDA submitted March 26, 2021, seeking approval for use in patients who have undergone Fontan palliation, is sufficiently complete to permit substantive review; PDUFA date of March 26, 2022; FDA not currently planning to hold advisory meeting
|PTC Therapeutics Inc., of South Plainfield, N.J.
|PTC-923
|Oral formulation of synthetic sepiapterin
|Hyperphenylalaninemia
|FDA and European Commission granted orphan designation
|Revance Therapeutics Inc., of Nashville, Tenn.
|DaxibotulinumtoxinA
|Botulinum toxin A stimulator
|Moderate to severe glabellar lines
|FDA plans to initiate pre-approval inspection of company’s manufacturing facility by end of June 2021; agency notified company in November 2020 that it was deferring decision on BLA because required pre-approval inspection could not be completed due to COVID-19 travel restrictions
|Travere Therapeutics Inc., of San Diego
|Sparsentan
|Dual-acting antagonist of endothelin type A and angiotensin II type 1 receptors
|Focal segmental glomerulosclerosis
|In final pre-NDA meeting minutes, FDA indicated available data from interim assessment of Duplex study would not be adequate to support an accelerated approval at this time; company no longer expects to submit for accelerated approval in the U.S. during the second half of 2021
|
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.