Company Product Description Indication Status

Immunitybio Inc., of Culver City, Calif. hAd5 S+N T cell-based COVID-19 vaccine COVID-19 Received approval to test its intranasal spray in South Africa; phase I/II/III trial will evaluate hAd5 S+N as a boost for South African health care workers previously vaccinated with a spike-only antibody-based vaccine

Larimar Therapeutics Inc., of Bala Cynwyd, Pa. CTI-1601 Recombinant fusion protein intended to deliver human frataxin Friedreich’s ataxia FDA placed clinical hold following notification by the company of moralities occurring at the highest dose levels in ongoing 180-day nonhuman primate toxicology study

Mezzion Pharma Co. Ltd., of Seoul, South Korea Udenafil PDE5 inhibitor Single ventricle heart disease Received notice from FDA that NDA submitted March 26, 2021, seeking approval for use in patients who have undergone Fontan palliation, is sufficiently complete to permit substantive review; PDUFA date of March 26, 2022; FDA not currently planning to hold advisory meeting

PTC Therapeutics Inc., of South Plainfield, N.J. PTC-923 Oral formulation of synthetic sepiapterin Hyperphenylalaninemia FDA and European Commission granted orphan designation

Revance Therapeutics Inc., of Nashville, Tenn. DaxibotulinumtoxinA Botulinum toxin A stimulator Moderate to severe glabellar lines FDA plans to initiate pre-approval inspection of company’s manufacturing facility by end of June 2021; agency notified company in November 2020 that it was deferring decision on BLA because required pre-approval inspection could not be completed due to COVID-19 travel restrictions

Travere Therapeutics Inc., of San Diego Sparsentan Dual-acting antagonist of endothelin type A and angiotensin II type 1 receptors Focal segmental glomerulosclerosis In final pre-NDA meeting minutes, FDA indicated available data from interim assessment of Duplex study would not be adequate to support an accelerated approval at this time; company no longer expects to submit for accelerated approval in the U.S. during the second half of 2021