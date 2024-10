Regulatory actions for Oct. 2, 2024

Regulatory snapshots, including global drug submissions and approvals, clinical trial approvals and other regulatory decisions and designations: Astrazeneca, Bpgbio, Clinuvel, Daiichi, Formycon, Fresenius, Invivyd, Ionis, J&J, Oryzon, Papillon, PTC, Sagimet, Thryv.