In the clinic for Feb. 26, 2020

|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Phase I
|Abivax SA, of Paris
|ABX-196
|Invariant natural killer T-cell agonist
|Hepatocellular carcinoma
|Dosed first patient in U.S. phase I/II study testing combination with Opdivo (nivolumab, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.)
|Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc., of New York
|Actimab-A (225Ac-lintuzumab)
|CD33 antagonist
|Acute myeloid leukemia
|Dose-escalation combination trial with chemotherapy regimen 7+3 will be initiated in individuals with newly diagnosed disease who have intermediate or high-risk cytogenetic or molecular markers
|Apeiron Biologics AG, of Vienna
|APN-01
|Angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 stimulator
|Coronavirus (COVID-19) infection
|Pilot investigator-initiated trial opened in China and expected to enroll 24 participants with severe infection for 7 days to assess impact on biological, physiologic and clinical outcomes, along with safety in those with severe SARS-CoV-2 infection, to determine whether phase IIb trial in larger patient population is warranted
|Cyclo Therapeutics Inc., of Gainesville, Fla.
|Trappsol Cyclo
|Endotoxin-controlled hydroxy-propyl-beta-cyclodextrin
|Niemann-Pick disease type C1
|Enrollment completed in extension protocol to phase I trial to evaluate safety and tolerability
|GT Biopharma Inc., of Tampa, Fla.
|GTB-3550
|Anti-CD16/IL-15/anti-CD33 NK cell engager
|Myelodysplastic syndromes; acute myeloid leukemia; advanced systemic mastocytosis
|First participant dosed in phase I portion of phase I/II study enrolling individuals with CD33-expressing, high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed AML or advanced systemic mastocytosis
|Ionctura SA, of Geneva
|IOA-244
|PI3K-delta inhibitor
|Solid tumors
|First of about 60 participants with solid tumors that overexpress PI3K-delta dosed in dose-escalation and expansion study evaluating safety and preliminary efficacy of lead program
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc., of New York
|SLS-002 (intranasal ketamine)
|NMDA receptor antagonist
|Suicidal ideation
|Additional interim data from pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic studies showed doses of 30 mg, 60 mg, 75 mg and 90 mg were generally safe and well-tolerated, with no discontinuations due to drug-related adverse events (AEs) and no serious AEs
|Sellas Life Sciences Group Inc., of New York
|Galinpepimut-S
|Wilms tumor protein modulator; zinc finger protein transcription factor modulator
|Acute myeloid leukemia
|Final analysis of phase I/II data showed statistically significant median overall survival of 21 months, at median follow-up of 30.8 months, for study drug vs. previously reported 5.4 months in control arm of best standard care (p<0.02)
|Phase II
|Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|Losmapimod
|Facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy
|Dual p38 MAP kinase alpha/beta inhibitor
|Enrollment completed in phase IIb Redux4 trial, with top-line data on primary endpoint of change from baseline on DUX4 activity in affected skeletal muscle expected in third quarter of 2020; open-label extension opened for those who completed 24 weeks of dosing
|Inflarx NV, of Jena, Germany
|IFX-1
|Complement C5a factor inhibitor
|Pyoderma gangrenosum
|Initial data from ongoing open-label phase IIa study showed 2 of first 5 participants achieved complete remission; dose escalation warranted by pharmacodynamic analysis and approved by relevant authorities for expected enrollment of 18 people in 3 dose cohorts
|Menlo Therapeutics Inc., of Redwood City, Calif.
|Serlopitant
|NK1 receptor antagonist
|Chronic pruritus
|Trial that enrolled 233 participants missed primary endpoint of statistically significant reduction in pruritus vs. placebo; 37.9% of those in serlopitant group (N=116) achieved 4-point or > improvement on worst-itch numeric rating scale at week 10 compared to baseline vs. 39.3% in placebo arm (N=117); no meaningful differences in secondary endpoints seen between study drug and placebo
|Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Jerusalem
|ORMD-0801 (oral insulin)
|Insulin ligand; insulin receptor agonist
|Diabetes
|Top-line data from second and final cohort of phase IIb trial showed primary endpoints met and clinical benefits of lower dose confirmed; 0.95% (0.81% placebo adjusted) A1C reduction seen in those treated once daily at 8 mg; those with A1C readings > 9% at baseline who received 8 mg once daily experienced 1.26% reduction in A1C by week 12
|Phase III
|Akcea Therapeutics Inc., of Boston, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Carlsbad, Calif.
|AKCEA-TTR-LRx
|Antisense drug
|Transthyretin-mediated amyloid cardiomyopathy
|Initiated Cardio-TTRansform cardiovascular outcomes study; primary composite endpoint is cardiovascular (CV) mortality and frequency of CV clinical events comparing 2 study arms at week 120.
|Amgen Inc., of Thousand Oaks, Calif.; Cytokinetics Inc., of South San Francisco; and Servier SAS, of Suresnes, France
|Omecamtiv mecarbil
|Myosin stimulator
|Cardiac failure
|After second and final planned interim analysis, data monitoring committee recommended Galactic-HF trial that enrolled > 8,200 participants continue without changes; top-line results expected in fourth quarter of 2020
|Bayer AG, of Leverkusen, Germany
|Vitrakvi (larotrectinib)
|TRK inhibitor
|Solid tumors
|Updated data published in The Lancet Oncology showed overall response rate (ORR) of 79%, including ORRs of 73% in adults, 92% in pediatric patients and 75% in those with brain metastases; median progression-free survival was 28.3 months
|Exelixis Inc., of Alameda, Calif.
|Cabometyx (cabozantinib )
|Kinase inhibitor
|Thyroid cancer
|Reported enrollment of the first 100 patients in Cosmic-311 pivotal trial in patients with radioactive iodine-refractory differentiated disease who have progressed after up to 2 VEGF receptor-targeted therapies; analysis of first 100 patients for the co-primary endpoint of objective response rate, and an interim analysis of progression-free survival expected in the second half of 2020
|Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Washington
|Tradipitant
|Neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist
|Pruritus in atopic dermatitis
|Epione trial in adults did not meet its primary endpoint in reduction of pruritus across overall study population; antipruritic effect of tradipitant was robust in mild AD study population
|Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Devon, Pa.
|Zygel CBD Gel
|Cannabidiol
|Fragile X syndrome
|Completed enrollment in 14-week pivotal Connect-FX trial testing efficacy and safety for treating behavioral symptoms of fragile X in 210 children, ages 3-17, with full mutation FXS; top-line results expected in the second quarter of 2020; primary endpoint is change from baseline to the end of treatment period in the Aberrant Behavior Checklist-Community FXS Specific Social Avoidance subscale
Notes
