Regulatory actions for March 18, 2020

|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Alpine Immune Sciences Inc., of Seattle
|AlPN-101
|Dual T-cell co-stimulation inhibitor
|Acute graft-vs.-host disease
|FDA granted 2 orphan designations for prevention and treatment of acute GVHD
|Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co. Ltd., of New Haven, Conn.
|Verdiperstat
|Oral, brain-penetrant irreversible myeloperoxidase inhibitor
|Multiple system atrophy
|FDA granted fast track designation
|Pharnext SA, of Paris
|PXT-3003
|Oral fixed-dose combination of baclofen, naltrexone and sorbitol
|Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A
|U.K.’s Medicine and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency granted promising innovative medicine designation for use in patients 16 and older
|Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Boston
|Setmelanotide
|Selective agonist of MC₄ receptor
|Alstrom syndrome
|FDA granted orphan designation
|Sage Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|Zuranolone
|Positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptor
|Postpartum depression, major depression and major depressive syndrome
|Following an FDA breakthrough therapy guidance meeting, identified 3 pathways supporting possible filing for approval to treat postpartum depression, acute treatment of major depressive disorder when co-initiated with a new antidepressant and as an episodic therapy in major depressive syndrome patients; 3 short-term clinical studies set to start in 2020
|Synairgen plc, of Southampton, U.K.
|SNG-001
|Inhaled formulation of interferon-beta-1a
|COVID-19
|Received expedited approvals from U.K.’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency and Health Research Authority to conduct a clinical trial
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.