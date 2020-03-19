Regulatory actions for March 19, 2020

|Company
|Acer Therapeutics Inc., of Newton, Mass.
|Edsivo (celiprolol)
|Beta blocker
|Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome with a confirmed COL3A1 mutation
|FDA denied company's appeal of the CRL issued in June 2019
|Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K., and Merck & Co. Inc., of Kenilworth, N.J.
|Lynparza
|PARP inhibitor
|Maintenance treatment of germline BRCA-mutated, curatively unresectable, pancreatic cancer
|Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare granted orphan drug designation
|Cansino Biologics Inc., of Tianjin, China
|Ad5-nCoV
|Recombinant coronavirus vaccine
|COVID-19 prophylaxis
|Vaccine approved to enter phase I study in China
|Cytodyn Inc., of Vancouver, Wash.
|Leronlimab (PRO-140)
|CCR5 antagonist
|COVID-19
|FDA granted emergency IND for 2 patients
|Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Lexington, Mass.
|DCR-A1AT
|RNAi targeting SERPINA1
|Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency
|FDA granted orphan drug designation
|Gilead Sciences Inc., of Foster City, Calif.
|Epclusa (sofosbuvir and velpatasvir)
|HCV NS5B polymerase inhibitor and HCV NS5A inhibitor
|Hepatitis C virus
|FDA approved supplemental application to expand use for children, ages 6 and older and weighing at least 37 pounds, with any of the 6 HCV genotypes without cirrhosis or with mild cirrhosis; Epclusa plus ribavirin is indicated for treating pediatric patients, 6 and older and weighing at least 37 pounds, with severe cirrhosis
|Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., of Shanghai
|Ameile (almonertinib)
|EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitor
|Metastatic non-small-cell lung cancer
|National Medical Products Administration in China granted marketing authorization for use in patients with an EGFR T790M mutation after progression on other EGFR TKI
|Janssen Pharmaceutical Co., a unit of New Brunswick, N.J.-based Johnson & Johnson
|Ponesimod
|Sphingosine-1-phosphate receptor 1 modulator
|Relapsing multiple sclerosis
|NDA submitted to the FDA
|Novartis AG, of Basel, Switzerland
|Zolgensma (onasemnogene abeparvovec)
|Gene therapy expressing SMN
|Spinal muscular atrophy
|Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare approved the therapy in patients under the age of 2
|Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc., of New York
|ORMD-0801
|Oral insulin
|Type 2 diabetes
|At the end-of-phase-II meeting, the FDA gave feedback on issues for drug product manufacturing; company plans an additional meeting to go over phase III design
|Takis Biotech Srl, of Rome, and Applied DNA Sciences Inc., of Stony Brook, N.Y.
|COVID-19 vaccine
|DNA vaccine
|COVID-19 prophylaxis
|Italy’s Ministry of Health approved the start of preclinical testing
|Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc., of West Chester, Pa.
|Epoladerm (diclofenac epolamine)
|Metered-dose topical aerosol of diclofenac epolamine
|Osteoarthritis of the knee
|Completed pre-IND meeting with the FDA, which agreed that the 505(b)(2) pathway is a reasonable approach for approval
