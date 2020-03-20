BioWorld - Friday, March 20, 2020

Regulatory actions for March 20, 2020

March 20, 2020
No Comments
Company Product Description Indication Status
Agex Therapeutics Inc., of Alameda, Calif., and Imstem Biotechnology Inc., of Farmington, Conn. IMS-001  hES-MSC-based allogeneic cell therapy Multiple sclerosis FDA lifted the clinical hold and cleared the IND
Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc., of Warren, N.J. Inopulse Nitric oxide, inhaled COVID-19 FDA granted emergency expanded access 
Oncology Venture A/S, of Horsholm, Denmark Dovitinib Pan-tyrosine kinase inhibitor Renal cell carcinoma  Attended a pre-NDA meeting with the FDA, in which the FDA indicated it would accept the NDA filing if submitted; the company’s proposal is to seek approval based on noninferiority against the already-approved compound sorafenib (Bayer AG), based on prior phase III trial results 
Viiv Healthcare Ltd., of London Cabenuva Cabotegravir and rilpivirine extended-release injectable suspensions HIV-1 infection Approved by Health Canada
Viiv Healthcare Ltd., of London Vocabria  Cabotegravir HIV-1 infection Health Canada approved it as a short-term addition to Cabenuva

Notes

For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.
Coronavirus BioWorld Briefs Regulatory actions
You must login or register in order to post a comment.