Regulatory actions for March 20, 2020

|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Agex Therapeutics Inc., of Alameda, Calif., and Imstem Biotechnology Inc., of Farmington, Conn.
|IMS-001
|hES-MSC-based allogeneic cell therapy
|Multiple sclerosis
|FDA lifted the clinical hold and cleared the IND
|Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc., of Warren, N.J.
|Inopulse
|Nitric oxide, inhaled
|COVID-19
|FDA granted emergency expanded access
|Oncology Venture A/S, of Horsholm, Denmark
|Dovitinib
|Pan-tyrosine kinase inhibitor
|Renal cell carcinoma
|Attended a pre-NDA meeting with the FDA, in which the FDA indicated it would accept the NDA filing if submitted; the company’s proposal is to seek approval based on noninferiority against the already-approved compound sorafenib (Bayer AG), based on prior phase III trial results
|Viiv Healthcare Ltd., of London
|Cabenuva
|Cabotegravir and rilpivirine extended-release injectable suspensions
|HIV-1 infection
|Approved by Health Canada
|Viiv Healthcare Ltd., of London
|Vocabria
|Cabotegravir
|HIV-1 infection
|Health Canada approved it as a short-term addition to Cabenuva
Notes
