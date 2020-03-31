Clinical data for March 24-30, 2020

|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Date
|
Phase I
|Altasciences Co. Inc., of Laval, Quebec, and Roivant Sciences Ltd., of New York
|Gimsilumab
|Fully human monoclonal antibody targeting GM-CSF
|SARS-CoV-2 patients at risk of developing acute respiratory distress syndrome
|Completed study; Roivant said it will prioritize trials in patients with COVID-19
|3/27/20
|Partner Therapeutics Inc., of Lexington, Mass.
|Leukine (sargramostim)
|CSF-1 agonist; GM-CSF receptor agonist
|COVID-19
|Sarpac trial initiated at University Hospital Ghent to assess efficacy of approved drug in nebulized form to treat respiratory illness associated with COVID-19, measured by lung function and patient outcomes
|3/24/20
|Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., of Haifa, Israel
|PLX cells
|Allogeneic mesenchymal-like cells
|COVID-19
|Dosed 3 more patients in 2 different hospitals in Israel under a compassionate use program
|3/30/20
|
Phase II
|Cytodyn Inc., of Vancouver, Wash.
|Leronlimab
|CCR5 antagonist
|COVID-19
|3 more patients treated, bringing total to 10
|3/30/20
|Healios K.K., of Tokyo
|HLCM-051
|Stem cells
|Acute respiratory distress syndrome
|Continues to make enrollment progress in Japan; in One-Bridge study, inclusion criteria allow patients who develop pneumonia-induced ARDS caused by COVID-19
|3/26/20
|Immutep Ltd., of Sydney
|Eftilagimod alfa
|HLA class II antigen stimulator
|Metastatic breast cancer
|Phase IIb Aipac trial in HER2-negative/HR+ disease reported progression-free survival at 6 months (end of active therapy) of 63% for study drug plus paclitaxel vs. 54% for paclitaxel plus placebo, for unadjusted HR of 0.93; secondary endpoint of overall response rate was 48.3% for study drug vs. 38.4% for placebo; overall survival data expected in late 2020
|3/25/20
|Opthea Ltd., of Melbourne, Australia
|OPT-302
|Blocks activity of VEGF-C and VEGF-D
|Diabetic macular edema
|Completed patient dosing and week 12 visits in the study testing OPT-302 plus Eylea (aflibercept, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.)
|3/30/20
|Revive Therapeutics Ltd., of Toronto
|Bucillamine
|Antioxidant
|COVID-19
|Plans to run a clinical trial testing the drug in the U.S. and in Asia-Pacific countries
|3/30/20
|Qurient Co. Ltd., of Seongnam, South Korea
|Telacebec
|Ubiquinol cytochrome C reductase 14 kDa inhibitor
|Tuberculosis
|Data from trial, now published in The New England Journal of Medicine, support continued development of telacebec, which could become the first universal regimen to overcome tuberculosis regardless of drug resistance status
|3/26/20
|Sanofi SA, of Paris, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Tarrytown, N.Y.
|Kevzara (sarilumab)
|Monoclonal antibody targeting interlukin-6
|COVID-19
|First patient treated in an ex-U.S. phase II/III trial
|3/30/20
|
Phase III
|Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Woodcliff Lake, N.J., and Symbio Pharmaceuticals Ltd., of Tokyo
|Treakisym (bendamustine)
|PARP modulator
|Low-grade non-Hodgkin lymphoma, mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia
|Completed enrollment in Japanese study testing a 10-minute rapid infusion of the drug
|3/30/20
|Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Tokyo, and Medimetriks Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Fairfield, N.J.
|Difamilast
|PDE4 inhibitor
|Atopic dermatitis
|In both the adult and pediatric trials, IGA success rates were higher in the active drug treatment groups than in the vehicle groups; no major adverse reactions
|3/26/20
|
Notes
The date indicated refers to the BioWorld Clinical data table in which the news item can be found.
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.