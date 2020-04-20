Regulatory actions for April 20, 2020

|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|4D Pharma plc, of Leeds, U.K.
|MRx-4DP0004
|Live biotherapeutic
|COVID-19
|Received expedited acceptance from the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency to start a phase II study
|Futura Medical plc, of Guilford, U.K.
|MED-3000
|Volatile solvent
|Erectile dysfunction
|Filed for a presubmission meeting with the FDA
|Genentech Inc., of South San Francisco, a unit of Roche Holding AG, of Basel, Switzerland
|Ocrevus (ocrelizumab)
|Monoclonal antibody targeting CD20
|Relapsing or primary progressive multiple sclerosis
|FDA accepted the supplemental BLA and the EMA validated the application for a 2-hour infusion, dosed twice yearly
|Mustang Bio Inc., of New York
|MB-107
|Lentiviral gene therapy
|X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency
|EMA granted advanced therapy medicinal product classification
|Precigen Inc., of Germantown, Md.
|PRGN-2009
|HPV antigen
|Recurrent or metastatic HPV-associated cancers
|FDA cleared the IND for a phase I/II study
Notes
