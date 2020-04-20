BioWorld - Tuesday, April 21, 2020

Regulatory actions for April 20, 2020

April 20, 2020
Company Product Description Indication Status
4D Pharma plc, of Leeds, U.K. MRx-4DP0004  Live biotherapeutic COVID-19 Received expedited acceptance from the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency to start a phase II study
Futura Medical plc, of Guilford, U.K. MED-3000 Volatile solvent Erectile dysfunction Filed for a presubmission meeting with the FDA
Genentech Inc., of South San Francisco, a unit of Roche Holding AG, of Basel, Switzerland Ocrevus (ocrelizumab) Monoclonal antibody targeting CD20 Relapsing or primary progressive multiple sclerosis FDA accepted the supplemental BLA and the EMA validated the application for a 2-hour infusion, dosed twice yearly
Mustang Bio Inc., of New York MB-107  Lentiviral gene therapy X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency EMA granted advanced therapy medicinal product classification
Precigen Inc., of Germantown, Md. PRGN-2009 HPV antigen Recurrent or metastatic HPV-associated cancers FDA cleared the IND for a phase I/II study

