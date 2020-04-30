Regulatory actions for April 30, 2020

|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Acasti Pharma Inc., of Laval, Quebec
|Capre
|Krill oil-derived omega-3 phospholipid
|Hypertriglyceridemia
|Trilogy 1 briefing package submitted to FDA to gain alignment on data interpretation, proposed revisions to prespecified statistical analysis plan for still-blinded Trilogy 2 and plan for pooling data from both studies to support NDA filing; formal response expected by June 30, 2020
|Akarx Inc., unit of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Durham, N.C., a Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB company
|Doptelet (avatrombopag)
|Thrombopoietin receptor agonist
|Thrombocytopenia
|China NMPA approved drug to treat adults with chronic liver disease scheduled to undergo a procedure
|Alpha Cognition Inc., of Vancouver, British Columbia
|ALPHA-1062
|Acetylcholinesterase inhibitor; nicotinic acetylcholine receptor modulator
|Alzheimer's disease
|At pre-IND meeting, FDA suggested that single pivotal trial, scheduled to begin in mid-2021, may be sufficient to obtain marketing approval
|Annovis Bio Inc., of Berwyn, Pa.
|ANVS-401
|Acetylcholinesterase/beta-amyloid synthesis/huntingtin/synuclein alpha/tau protein inhibitor
|Alzheimer's disease; Parkinson's disease
|Phase II trial expected to enroll 68 individuals across both indications set to begin recruiting in May 2020 and treating participants in June 2020 after FDA accepted protocol without comments
|Banner Life Sciences LLC, of High Point, N.C.
|Bafiertam (monomethyl fumarate)
|Nuclear erythroid 2-related factor 2 stimulator
|Relapsing multiple sclerosis
|Delayed-release drug, bioequivalent of Tecfidera (dimethyl fumarate, Biogen Inc.), granted final approval by FDA through 505(b)(2) pathway
|Biocardia Inc., of San Carlos, Calif.
|Cardiamp cell therapy
|Autologous bone marrow-derived stem cells
|Cardiac failure
|FDA-recommended modifications adopted for primary endpoint of Cardiamp-HF trial, revised to outcomes composite score based on 3-tiered Finkelstein-Schoenfeld hierarchical analysis, along with associated statistical analysis plan; tiers include all-cause death, non-fatal major adverse coronary and cerebrovascular events and change from baseline in 6-minute walk distance at 12 months
|Galectin Therapeutics Inc., of Norcross, Ga.
|Belapectin (GR-MD-02)
|Galectin-3 inhibitor
|Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis
|Protocol submitted to FDA for seamless adaptive design phase IIb/III NASH-RX trial assessing prevention of esophageal varices in individuals with disease; trials expected to begin in second quarter of 2020
|Genmab A/S, of Copenhagen
|Daratumumab
|CD38-targeting antibody
|Multiple myeloma
|EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use recommended use of subcutaneous formulation for treating adults in front-line and relapsed/refractory settings
|Glaxosmithkline plc, of London
|Zejula (niraparib)
|PARP 1/2 inhibitor
|Advanced ovarian cancer
|FDA approved sNDA for first-line monotherapy maintenance of individuals with platinum-responsive disease regardless of biomarker status
|Inmed Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Vancouver, British Columbia
|INM-755 (cannabinol)
|Keratin modulator
|Epidermolysis bullosa
|Dutch regulatory and ethics board approved CTA for second phase I trial in healthy volunteers, expected to begin once COVID-19 pandemic-related restrictions are lifted sometime after May 20, 2020
|Junshi Biosciences Co. Ltd., of Shanghai
|Toripalimab
|PD-1-targeting monoclonal antibody
|Recurrent/metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma
|China’s NMPA accepted a supplemental NDA seeking approval for use in patients who failed at least 2 lines of systemic therapy
|Marker Therapeutics Inc., of Houston
|MT-401
|Multitumor-associated antigen-specific T-cell therapy
|Acute myeloid leukemia
|FDA granted orphan drug designation to treat individuals with disease following allogeneic stem cell transplant
|Medivir AB, of Stockholm
|MIV-818 (liver-targeted troxacitabine prodrug)
|DNA polymerase inhibitor
|Hepatocellular carcinoma
|EU's Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products issued positive opinion on orphan medicinal product designation
|Neon Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|NEO-PTC-01
|Neoantigen-stimulated autologous T-cell therapy
|Metastatic melanoma
|Dutch Health Authority accepted CTA for phase I dose-finding trial in individuals with disease that did not respond to checkpoint inhibitors; study expected to begin in third quarter of 2020
|Pharming Group NV, of Leiden, the Netherlands
|Ruconest (conestat alfa)
|Recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor
|Hereditary angioedema
|European Commission approved drug to treat acute disease attacks in children 2 and older
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc., of New York
|SLS-005
|Trehalose
|Sanfilippo syndrome
|FDA granted orphan designation
|Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc., of New York
|ZN-d5
|BCL-2 inhibitor
|Hematologic malignancies
|FDA cleared IND application
Notes
