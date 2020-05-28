Regulatory actions for May 28, 2020

|Company
|Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd., of Basel, Switzerland
|Ceftobiprole
|Penicillin binding protein inhibitor
|Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia infection
|FDA approved protocol amendment enabling pivotal phase III Eradicate study of intravenous (I.V.) ceftobiprole vs. I.V. daptomycin, with or without I.V. aztreonam, to advance to pre-planned second cohort and to extend maximum treatment duration from 4 to up to 6 weeks; overall target enrollment (n=390) unchanged
|Bird Rock Bio Inc., of La Jolla, Calif.
|Nimacimab (RYI-018)
|Cannabinoid CB1 receptor antagonist
|Renal disease
|IND filed with FDA to initiate phase II trial in individuals with diabetic kidney disease, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis or IgA nephropathy
|Cardiff Oncology Inc., of San Diego
|Onvansertib
|Polo-like kinase 1 inhibitor
|Metastatic colorectal cancer
|FDA granted fast track designation to treat individuals with KRAS-mutated disease
|Cerecor Inc., of Rockville, Md.
|CERC-002
|Tumor necrosis factor 14 ligand inhibitor
|COVID-19-induced acute respiratory distress syndrome
|FDA cleared IND for proof-of-concept study expected to enroll 82 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 ARDS; primary outcome measure is respiratory failure and death vs. standard of care over 28 days; first participant expected to enroll in June 2020, with top-line data expected in fourth quarter of 2020
|Immodulon Therapeutics Ltd., of Uxbridge, U.K.
|IMM-101
|Heat-killed mycobacterial immunomodulator
|Advanced sarcoma
|FDA approved IND for phase I/II combination study with standard-of-care chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitor in up to 42 individuals with advanced leiomyosarcoma or dedifferentiated liposarcoma; efficacy endpoints include overall and progression-free survival
|Macrogenics Inc., of Rockville, Md.
|Margetuximab
|ERBB-2 tyrosine kinase receptor inhibitor
|Metastatic breast cancer
|During mid-cycle communication, FDA disclosed that it is no longer planning to hold advisory committee meeting to discuss BLA, reconfirming Dec. 18, 2020, PDUFA date
|Moleculin Biotech Inc., of Houston
|WP-1122
|2-deoxy-D-glucose ester-type prodrug
|COVID-19 infection
|FDA granted request for pre-IND meeting
|Orpheris Inc., subsidiary of Ashvattha Therapeutics LLC, of Redwood City, Calif.
|OP-101
|Hydroxyl PAMAM dendrimer
|COVID-19 infection
|FDA agreed to phase II study in severe infection, in addition to standard-of-care therapy, to assess reduction of pro-inflammatory cytokine storm and oxidative stress
|Phasebio Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Malvern, Pa.
|PB-1046
|VIP 2 receptor agonist
|COVID-19 infection
|FDA authorized IND for potentially pivotal Vangard trial expected to enroll about 210 hospitalized COVID-19 patients at high risk for clinical deterioration and acute respiratory distress syndrome; primary endpoint is days alive and free of respiratory failure
|Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc., of Carmiel, Israel, and Chiesi Global Rare Diseases, unit of Chiesi Farmaceutici SpA, of Parma, Italy
|Pegunigalsidase alfa
|Alpha-galactosidase stimulator
|Fabry disease
|Submitted BLA to FDA via accelerated approval pathway
|Roche Holding AG, of Basel, Switzerland
|Ocrevus (ocrelizumab)
B-lymphocyte antigen CD20 inhibitor
|Multiple sclerosis
|EMA approved shorter 2-hour infusion time, dosed twice yearly, to treat relapsing or primary progressive disease
|Theraly Fibrosis Inc., of Germantown, Md.
|TLY-012
|TRAIL receptor modulator
|Systemic sclerosis
|FDA granted orphan drug designation in the indication
