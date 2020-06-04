Regulatory actions for June 4, 2020

|Company
|Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc., of Lexington, Mass.
|Reproxalap
|Reactive aldehyde species inhibitor
|Dry eye disease
|FDA agreed to the use of reactive aldehyde species as an objective sign in clinical trials
|Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Vancouver, British Columbia
|NP-120 (ifenprodil)
|NMDA receptor antagonist
|COVID-19
|FDA cleared IND for phase IIb/III study
|Anavex Life Sciences Corp., of New York
|Anavex 2-73 (blarcamesine)
|Activates sigma-1 receptor
|Early Alzheimer’s disease
|Health Canada issued a no objection letter for the phase IIb/III ANAVEX2-73-AD-004 study; Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency in the U.K. approved the CTA for the study
|Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd., of Petach Tikva, Israel
|Namodenoson
|A3 adenosine receptor agonist
|Hepatocellular carcinoma
|Concluded a meeting with the EMA's Scientific Advice Working Party; plans to run 1 pivotal trial for registration in the U.S. and EU
|Elixirgen Therapeutics Inc., of Baltimore
|EXG-5003
|Self-replicating RNA vaccine expressing the receptor binding domain of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein
|COVID-19 prophylaxis
|Completed pre-IND meeting with the FDA
|Elixirgen Therapeutics Inc., of Baltimore
|EXG-34217
|Autologous cell therapy
|Telomere biology disorders with bone marrow failure
|FDA approved the IND for the phase I/II study
