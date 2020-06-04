BioWorld - Thursday, June 4, 2020

Regulatory actions for June 4, 2020

June 4, 2020
Company Product Description Indication Status
Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc., of Lexington, Mass. Reproxalap  Reactive aldehyde species inhibitor Dry eye disease FDA agreed to the use of reactive aldehyde species as an objective sign in clinical trials
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Vancouver, British Columbia NP-120 (ifenprodil) NMDA receptor antagonist COVID-19 FDA cleared IND for phase IIb/III study 
Anavex Life Sciences Corp., of New York Anavex 2-73 (blarcamesine) Activates sigma-1 receptor Early Alzheimer’s disease Health Canada issued a no objection letter for the phase IIb/III ANAVEX2-73-AD-004 study; Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency in the U.K. approved the CTA for the study
Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd., of Petach Tikva, Israel Namodenoson  A3 adenosine receptor agonist Hepatocellular carcinoma Concluded a meeting with the EMA's Scientific Advice Working Party; plans to run 1 pivotal trial for registration in the U.S. and EU
Elixirgen Therapeutics Inc., of Baltimore EXG-5003 Self-replicating RNA vaccine expressing the receptor binding domain of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein COVID-19 prophylaxis Completed pre-IND meeting with the FDA
Elixirgen Therapeutics Inc., of Baltimore EXG-34217 Autologous cell therapy Telomere biology disorders with bone marrow failure FDA approved the IND for the phase I/II study

Notes

