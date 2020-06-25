|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Abbott Laboratories, of Abbott Park, Ill.
|Amplatzer Amulet
|Left atrial appendage occluder
|Stroke prevention product for people with atrial fibrillation
|First analysis of 1-year clinical outcomes from the roll-in cohort of the Amulet IDE trial demonstrated a high implant success rate of 99.0% and a low rate of procedural complications at 3.5%
|Abbott Laboratories, of Abbott Park, Ill.
|Mitraclip
|Small clip that is attached to the mitral valve
|For mitral regurgitation (MR)
|Real-world outcomes from 4 separate analyses of the global EXPAND study showed significant MR reduction (to ≤1+ in 87.1% of patients at 30 days for primary MR and 90.1% in patients with secondary MR) was consistently achieved with Abbott's Mitraclip NTR/XTR systems in patients with either primary or secondary MR; the EXPAND study is the largest contemporary investigation of real-world Mitraclip outcomes studying more than 1,000 patients who received Abbott's third-generation device, Mitraclip NTR/XTR, at 57 sites worldwide
|Abbott Laboratories, of Abbott Park, Ill.
|Tendyne
|Transcatheter mitral valve implantation system
|For mitral regurgitation (MR)
|Clinical outcomes from an analysis of 100 patients with symptomatic, moderate-to-severe or severe MR treated in the EU Clinical Study of Tendyne demonstrated durability of MR elimination in 93.2% of patients and significant improvements in quality of life and functional capacity at 2 years; this study data supports the valve as a safe treatment option that provides symptom relief and improved quality of life for people with symptomatic MR who are not eligible for open-heart surgery or transcatheter mitral valve repair
|Abbott Laboratories, of Abbott Park, Ill.
|Triclip
|Minimally invasive, clip-based tricuspid valve repair device
|For tricuspid regurgitation (TR)
|Data from the TRILUMINATE CE mark study, which included 85 patients from Europe and the U.S., showed strong TR reduction in 87.1% of patients who received Abbott's Triclip and a low all-cause mortality rate of 7.1% at 1 year; also showed sustained improvements in right heart function demonstrating the benefits of tricuspid valve treatment; by meeting the primary safety and efficacy endpoints, the TRILUMINATE research team concluded that Triclip is a safe and durable treatment option for high-risk patients with symptomatic moderate or greater TR
|Dayzz Ltd., of Hertzelia, Israel
|Dayzz
|Sleep app based on machine learning
|Provides personalized sleep training plans
|Published study validating its sleep assessment machine learning engine in Sleep Medicine; a Digital Sleep Questionnaire was administered to 3,799 volunteers, of which 2,113 were eligible and consented to the study; of those, 247 were interviewed by expert sleep physicians, who diagnosed ≤2 sleep disorders; machine learning trained and validated separate models for each diagnosis; Elasticnet models validated each diagnosis with high sensitivity (80-83%), acceptable specificity (63-69%), high AUC (0.80-0.85) and good accuracy (agreement with physician diagnoses, 68-73%)
|Elixir Medical Corp., of Milpitas, Calif.
|Dynamx Coronary Bioadaptor system
|Metallic drug-eluting coronary artery device designed to open and support the artery during healing
|For coronary artery disease
|12-month data demonstrated no target vessel revascularization or device thrombosis; reported
vessel and implant expansion (3% and 5% increase in mean area, respectively) and no loss of mean lumen area, demonstrating positive adaptive remodeling and the device's ability to preserve blood flow over time; had mean acute gain of 1.63 mm (±0.34), demonstrating radial strength; in-device mean late lumen loss was 0.12 mm (±0.18), demonstrating the ability of the device and drug coating to inhibit disease progression
|InspireMD Inc., of Tel Aviv, Israel
|Cguard
|Embolic prevention system
|For the prevention of stroke caused by carotid artery disease treatment
|Presented results from SIBERIA study that evaluated 30-day silent brain infarcts associated with the use of the Acculink conventional open-cell nitinol stent vs. the Cguard Micronet-covered stent; evaluated 100 patients who qualified for carotid revascularization with high risk for surgery and were randomized 1:1 to either Cguard or Acculink; postprocedure (24-48 hours), the Cguard arm was observed to have a 78% reduction in the average volume of new cerebral lesions (157 mm3 vs. 700 mm3), a statistically significant improvement (p=0.007); at 30 days, diffusion weighted magnetic resonance imaging showed 0 new cerebral lessons in the Cguard arm vs. 6 in the Acculink arm (p=0.03); at 30 days, there were 0 strokes, myocardia infarctions or deaths in the Cguard arm and 3 events the Acculink arm (2 strokes and 1 myocardial infarction)
|Medtronic plc, of Dublin
|Symplicity
|Renal denervation (RDN) system
|For patients with hypertension
|Data from the Global SYMPLICITY Registry showed RDN led to significant and clinically meaningful reductions in blood pressure (BP) that were sustained out to 3 years postprocedure (17 mmHg office systolic blood pressure), with more patients achieving BP below 140 mmHg, while those at very high BP levels experiencing drops into lower risk BP ranges; the number of patients at the very highest BP level – greater than 180 mmHg systolic at baseline – dropped by two-thirds at 3 years; the number of patients who had reported office systolic BP less than 140 mmHg – a more controlled level of BP – increased from 13% at baseline to 39% at 3 years; the BP drops occurred while patients were prescribed an average of 4 or more anti-hypertensive medications, which remained unchanged over 3 years; the absence of increase in medications suggest that RDN's effect was independent of anti-hypertensive medication burden; RDN continued to show a strong safety profile at 3 years with an incidence of renal artery stenosis of 0.3%, which is within the expected range for patients with hypertension not undergoing denervation
|Sintx Technologies Inc., of Salt Lake City
|Silicon nitride
|Industrial ceramic
|Reduces the spread and transfer of pathogens
|Study published in bioRxiv demonstrated that silicon nitride inactivates the SARS-CoV-2 virus within a minute after exposure
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.