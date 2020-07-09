Company Product Description Indication Status

Allergy Therapeutics plc, of Worthing, U.K. Birch allergy candidate Chemically modified allergen with monophosphoryl lipid A adjuvant Birch pollen allergy Reported outcome of scientific advice from German regulator, the Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI), regarding invalidation of the primary endpoint data of the Birch MATA MPL pivotal phase III trial, which reported in March 2019; technical issues encountered in the study made it impossible to reconstruct the primary endpoint data and PEI agreed the trial cannot be considered for assessment of clinical efficacy and a new pivotal phase III study will be conducted within the therapy allergens ordinance time frame

Anaptysbio Inc., of San Diego Imsidolimab Monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin-36 receptor Generalized pustular psoriasis FDA granted orphan drug designation

Assembly Biosciences Inc., of South San Francisco ABI-H2158 Hepatitis B virus core inhibitor Hepatitis B virus infection FDA granted fast track designation

Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K. Brilinta (ticagrelor) P2Y12 ADP-receptor inhibitor Acute ischemic stroke or transient ischemic attack FDA accepted the supplemental NDA for the reduction of subsequent strokes and granted a priority review; PDUFA action date in fourth quarter of 2020

Chemocentryx Inc., of Mountain View, Calif. Avacopan C5a receptor inhibitor ANCA-associated vasculitis Submitted NDA to the FDA

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc., of San Diego Paltusotine Nonpeptide-biased agonist of the somatostatin type 2 receptor Acromegaly FDA granted orphan drug designation

Fate Therapeutics Inc., of San Diego FT-819 Allogeneic CAR T targeting CD19 Advanced B-cell leukemias and lymphomas FDA cleared the IND for a phase I study

Immodulon Therapeutics Ltd., of Uxbridge, U.K. IMM-101 Heat-killed bacteria COVID-19 prophylaxis in cancer patients Health Canada approved the start of the study

Leo Pharma A/S, of Ballerup, Denmark Tralokinumab Monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin-13 Moderate to severe atopic dermatitis FDA accepted the BLA; PDUFA action date in the second quarter of 2021

Merck & Co. Inc., of Kenilworth, N.J. Keytruda (pembrolizumab) Monoclonal antibody targeting PD-1 Relapsed or refractory classical Hodgkin lymphoma FDA accepted the supplemental BLA and granted a priority review; PDUFA action date is Oct. 30, 2020

Mylan NV, of Hertfordshire, U.K., and Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Co. Ltd., of Tokyo Hulio (adalimumab-fkjp) Biosimilar to Humira (adalimumab, Abbvie Inc.) Rheumatoid arthritis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, adult Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis and plaque psoriasis FDA approved the biosimilar

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, of Bridgewater, N.J. Upneeq (oxymetazoline hydrochloride) Alpha adrenergic receptor agonist Ptosis FDA approved the drug