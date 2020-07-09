|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Allergy Therapeutics plc, of Worthing, U.K.
|Birch allergy candidate
|Chemically modified allergen with monophosphoryl lipid A adjuvant
|Birch pollen allergy
|Reported outcome of scientific advice from German regulator, the Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI), regarding invalidation of the primary endpoint data of the Birch MATA MPL pivotal phase III trial, which reported in March 2019; technical issues encountered in the study made it impossible to reconstruct the primary endpoint data and PEI agreed the trial cannot be considered for assessment of clinical efficacy and a new pivotal phase III study will be conducted within the therapy allergens ordinance time frame
|Anaptysbio Inc., of San Diego
|Imsidolimab
|Monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin-36 receptor
|Generalized pustular psoriasis
|FDA granted orphan drug designation
|Assembly Biosciences Inc., of South San Francisco
|ABI-H2158
|Hepatitis B virus core inhibitor
|Hepatitis B virus infection
|FDA granted fast track designation
|Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K.
|Brilinta (ticagrelor)
|P2Y12 ADP-receptor inhibitor
|Acute ischemic stroke or transient ischemic attack
|FDA accepted the supplemental NDA for the reduction of subsequent strokes and granted a priority review; PDUFA action date in fourth quarter of 2020
|Chemocentryx Inc., of Mountain View, Calif.
|Avacopan
|C5a receptor inhibitor
|ANCA-associated vasculitis
|Submitted NDA to the FDA
|Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc., of San Diego
|Paltusotine
|Nonpeptide-biased agonist of the somatostatin type 2 receptor
|Acromegaly
|FDA granted orphan drug designation
|Fate Therapeutics Inc., of San Diego
|FT-819
|Allogeneic CAR T targeting CD19
|Advanced B-cell leukemias and lymphomas
|FDA cleared the IND for a phase I study
|Immodulon Therapeutics Ltd., of Uxbridge, U.K.
|IMM-101
|Heat-killed bacteria
|COVID-19 prophylaxis in cancer patients
|Health Canada approved the start of the study
|Leo Pharma A/S, of Ballerup, Denmark
|Tralokinumab
|Monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin-13
|Moderate to severe atopic dermatitis
|FDA accepted the BLA; PDUFA action date in the second quarter of 2021
|Merck & Co. Inc., of Kenilworth, N.J.
|Keytruda (pembrolizumab)
|Monoclonal antibody targeting PD-1
|Relapsed or refractory classical Hodgkin lymphoma
|FDA accepted the supplemental BLA and granted a priority review; PDUFA action date is Oct. 30, 2020
|Mylan NV, of Hertfordshire, U.K., and Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Co. Ltd., of Tokyo
|Hulio (adalimumab-fkjp)
|Biosimilar to Humira (adalimumab, Abbvie Inc.)
|Rheumatoid arthritis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, adult Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis and plaque psoriasis
|FDA approved the biosimilar
|Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, of Bridgewater, N.J.
|Upneeq (oxymetazoline hydrochloride)
|Alpha adrenergic receptor agonist
|Ptosis
|FDA approved the drug
|
Notes
