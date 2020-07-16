Company Product Description Indication Status
Astellas Pharma Inc., of Tokyo Xospata (gilteritinib) FLT3 inhibitor  Relapsed/refractory FLT3 mutation-positive acute myelogenous leukemia NICE recommended coverage of the drug
Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K. Farxiga (dapagliflozin) SGLT2 inhibitor Acute myocardial infarction or heart attack FDA granted fast track designation
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd., of Hamilton, Bermuda Rilonacept  Recombinant fusion protein that blocks interleukin-1 alpha and beta signaling Pericarditis FDA granted orphan drug designation
Mallinckrodt plc, of Dublin Terlipressin Vasopressin analogue selective for V1 receptors Hepatorenal syndrome type 1 FDA’s Cardiovascular and Renal Drugs Advisory Committee voted 8-7 in favor of recommending approval; PDUFA date is Sept. 12, 2020
MC2 Therapeutics A/S, of Copenhagen Wynzora (calcipotriol/betamethasone) Vitamin D/steroid  Plaque psoriasis Submitted MAA to the EMA
Merck & Co. Inc., of Kenilworth, N.J., and Bayer AG, of Leverkusen, Germany Vericiguat Guanylate cyclase stimulator Symptomatic chronic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction FDA accepted the NDA with a priority review; PDUFA target date is Jan. 20, 2021
Redhill Biopharma Ltd., of Tel-Aviv, Israel Yeliva (opaganib) Sphingosine kinase-2 inhibitor Hospitalized, severe COVID-19 Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation approved the CTA
Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc., of Ottawa ARDS-003 Cannabinoid CB2 receptor agonist  COVID-19 patients at risk for developing acute respiratory distress syndrome FDA reviewed the pre-IND application
Tracon Pharmaceuticals Inc., of San Diego Envafolimab Single-domain antibody targeting PD-L1 Undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma and myxofibrosarcoma Filed IND with the FDA for the pivotal Envasarc study
Tricida Inc., of South San Francisco Veverimer (TRC-101) Non-absorbed, oral polymer Metabolic acidosis in chronic kidney disease FDA found deficiencies in the NDA that preclude discussion of labeling and postmarketing requirements/commitments at this time

