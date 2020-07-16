|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Astellas Pharma Inc., of Tokyo
|Xospata (gilteritinib)
|FLT3 inhibitor
|Relapsed/refractory FLT3 mutation-positive acute myelogenous leukemia
|NICE recommended coverage of the drug
|Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K.
|Farxiga (dapagliflozin)
|SGLT2 inhibitor
|Acute myocardial infarction or heart attack
|FDA granted fast track designation
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd., of Hamilton, Bermuda
|Rilonacept
|Recombinant fusion protein that blocks interleukin-1 alpha and beta signaling
|Pericarditis
|FDA granted orphan drug designation
|Mallinckrodt plc, of Dublin
|Terlipressin
|Vasopressin analogue selective for V1 receptors
|Hepatorenal syndrome type 1
|FDA’s Cardiovascular and Renal Drugs Advisory Committee voted 8-7 in favor of recommending approval; PDUFA date is Sept. 12, 2020
|MC2 Therapeutics A/S, of Copenhagen
|Wynzora (calcipotriol/betamethasone)
|Vitamin D/steroid
|Plaque psoriasis
|Submitted MAA to the EMA
|Merck & Co. Inc., of Kenilworth, N.J., and Bayer AG, of Leverkusen, Germany
|Vericiguat
|Guanylate cyclase stimulator
|Symptomatic chronic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction
|FDA accepted the NDA with a priority review; PDUFA target date is Jan. 20, 2021
|Redhill Biopharma Ltd., of Tel-Aviv, Israel
|Yeliva (opaganib)
|Sphingosine kinase-2 inhibitor
|Hospitalized, severe COVID-19
|Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation approved the CTA
|Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc., of Ottawa
|ARDS-003
|Cannabinoid CB2 receptor agonist
|COVID-19 patients at risk for developing acute respiratory distress syndrome
|FDA reviewed the pre-IND application
|Tracon Pharmaceuticals Inc., of San Diego
|Envafolimab
|Single-domain antibody targeting PD-L1
|Undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma and myxofibrosarcoma
|Filed IND with the FDA for the pivotal Envasarc study
|Tricida Inc., of South San Francisco
|Veverimer (TRC-101)
|Non-absorbed, oral polymer
|Metabolic acidosis in chronic kidney disease
|FDA found deficiencies in the NDA that preclude discussion of labeling and postmarketing requirements/commitments at this time
