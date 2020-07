Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. (AGTC), of Gainesville, Fla.

AAV-RPGR gene therapy

Undisclosed

X-linked retinitis pigmentosa

Following written feedback on development plan from FDA, expanding ongoing phase I/II trial to dose about 20 patients in 2 masked arms to collect additional functional data; for late-stage studies, FDA indicated change in visual sensitivity of 7 decibels or > in at least 5 loci seen as clinically meaningful; phase II/III trial, expected to begin in first quarter of 2021, will have visual sensitivity as primary endpoint