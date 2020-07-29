|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Emmaus Life Sciences Inc., of Torrance, Calif.
|Xyndari
|L-glutamine oral powder
|Sickle cell disease
|EMA issued scientific advice regarding the clinical development pathway
|Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Plymouth Meeting, Pa.
|INO-3107
|DNA plasmid vaccine
|Recurrent respiratory papillomatosis
|FDA granted orphan drug designation
|Melt Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Boston
|MELT-100 (midazolam + ketamine, sublingual)
|Benzodiazepine receptor agonist; NMDA receptor antagonist
|Pain
|FDA cleared IND to begin phase I pharmacokinetics study, with data expected in fourth quarter of 2020; drug advancing through 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway to provide sedation and analgesia for individuals undergoing cataract surgery
|Merck & Co. Inc., of Kenilworth, N.J.
|MK-6482
|HIF-2-alpha inhibitor
|Renal cell carcinoma
|FDA granted breakthrough therapy designation for treatment of Von Hippel-Lindau (VHL) disease-associated RCC with certain nonmetastatic tumors and of VHL disease
|Novartis AG, of Basel, Switzerland
|Piqray (alpelisib)
|Phosphoinositide-3 kinase alpha inhibitor
|Breast cancer
|European Commission approved in combination with fulvestrant to treat men and postmenopausal women with HR+/HER2- locally advanced or metastatic disease with PIK3CA mutation after disease progression following endocrine therapy
|Regulus Therapeutics Inc., of La Jolla, Calif.
|RGLS-4326
|Anti-miR-17 antisense oligonucleotide inhibitor
|Autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease
|FDA granted orphan drug designation
|Relief Therapeutics Holding AG, of Geneva, and Neurorx Inc., of Radnor, Pa.
|RLF-100 (aviptadil)
|VIP receptor agonist
|COVID-19-related respiratory failure
|FDA granted expanded access protocol to those ineligible for enrollment in clinical trial, including pregnant women, who exhausted approved therapies
|Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP, of Miami
|Ansuvimab (mAb-114)
|Monoclonal antibody
|Ebola
|FDA accepted BLA, granting priority review
|Roche Holding AG, of Basel, Switzerland
|Ventana HER2 Dual ISH DNA Probe Cocktail assay
|Companion diagnostic
|Breast cancer
|Approved by FDA for use in Herceptin (trastuzumab) therapy for detecting HER2 biomarker in breast cancer
|Scynexis Inc., of Jersey City, N.J.
|Ibrexafungerp
|1,3 beta glucan synthase inhibitor
|Vulvovaginal candidiasis infection
|Pre-NDA meetings with FDA completed; based on feedback, regulatory package considered sufficient for submission and filing expected in fourth quarter of 2020
|Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., of Tel Aviv, Israel
|Ajovy (fremanezumab)
|CGRP receptor antagonist
|Migraine
|Licensee Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. submitted NDA for preventive treatment to Japan PMDA
