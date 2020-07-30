|Company
|Adocia SA, of Lyon, France
|BC Lispro
|Insulin
|Type 1 diabetes
|Cleared by FDA and German Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices to initiate comparative study to demonstrate safety and efficacy of BC Lispro with insulin lispro manufactured by Tonghua Dongbao
|Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K.
|Tagrisso (osimertinib)
|EGFR antagonist
|Early stage EGFR-mutated non-small-cell lung cancer
|FDA granted breakthrough therapy designation for use in patients after complete tumor resection with curative intent
|Aytu Bioscience Inc., of Englewood, Colo.
|Zolpimist (zolpidem tartrate oral spray)
|Benzodiazepine receptor agonist
|Sleep aid
|Sublicensee Suda Pharmaceuticals Ltd. received marketing approval from Australia’s Therapeutic Good Administration
|Bristol Myers Squibb Co., of New York, and Bluebird Bio Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|Idecabtagene vicleucel (bb-2121)
|BCMA-directed CAR T-cell immunotherapy
|Relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma
|Submitted BLA to FDA; submission provides further details on the CMC module to address outstanding regulatory requests from the agency's May 2020 refuse-to-file letter following original BLA submission in March 2020
|Celltrion Group, of Incheon, South Korea
|CT-P59
|Antiviral antibody
|COVID-19
|U.K.’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency approved clinical trial authorization for phase I study in patients with mild symptoms of SARS-CoV-2 infection
|Direct Biologics LLC, of Austin, Texas
|Exoflo
|Bone marrow-derived extracellular vesicle and exosome product
|COVID-19-associated acute respiratory distress syndrome
|FDA cleared IND for phase II Exit COVID-19 trial; patient enrollment expected to start in next 30 days
|Diurnal Group plc, of London
|Ditest
|Native oral testosterone formulation
|Male primary and secondary hypogonadism
|Received FDA feedback from pre-IND meeting, confirming that drug can progress to NDA via 505(b)(2) pathway
|Dynacure SAS, of Strasbourg, France
|DYN-101
|Antisense medicine designed to modulate expression of dynamin 2
|Myotubular and centronuclear myopathies
|FDA granted rare pediatric disease designation
|Edesa Biotech Inc., of Toronto
|EB-05
|TLR4-targeting monoclonal antibody
|COVID-19
|Filed IND with FDA for a phase II/III study in hospitalized patients
|Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Deer Park, Ill.
|Zonisamide oral suspension (ET-104)
|Calcium channel inhibitor; sodium channel inhibitor
|Epilepsy
|NDA for treatment of partial seizures submitted to FDA
|Imago Biosciences Inc., of South San Francisco
|IMG-7289 (bomedemstat)
|LSD1 inhibitor
|Myelofibrosis
|EMA granted access to PRIME scheme for treating intermediate-2 and high-risk patients who have become intolerant of, resistant to or are ineligible or a JAK inhibitor
|Imara Inc., of Boston
|IMR-687
|Small-molecule PDE9 inhibitor
|Beta-thalassemia
|FDA granted fast track and rare pediatric disease designations
|Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Radnor, Pa.
|Ganaxolone
|Positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors
|CDKL5 deficiency disorder
|FDA granted rare pediatric disease designation for rare, refractory form of epilepsy
|Merck & Co. Inc., of Kenilworth, N.J.
|Keytruda (pembrolizumab)
|Anti-PD-1 antibody
|Triple-negative breast cancer
|FDA accepted for priority review the BLA seeking approval in combination with chemotherapy to treat patients with locally recurrent unresectable or metastatic disease whose tumors express PD-L1
|Poxel SA, of Lyon, France, and Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Ltd., of Osaka, Japan
|Imeglimin
|Tetrahydrotriazine compound
|Type 2 diabetes
|Sumitomo submitted Japanese NDA
|Siga Technologies Inc., of New York
|Oral tecovirimat
|Small-molecule antiviral
|Smallpox, monkeypox, cowpox, and complications from Vaccinia infection
|Filed MAA with EMA for same formulation approved under brand Tpoxx by FDA in July 2018
|Synthetic Biologics Inc., of Rockville, Md.
|SYN-020
|Oral formulation of recombinant intestinal alkaline phosphatase
|Multiple indications, including radiation enteropathy secondary to pelvic cancer therapy
|FDA cleared IND for phase I study in healthy volunteers
|Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Osaka, Japan
|Pevonedistat
|NEDD8-activating enzyme inhibitor
|Higher-risk myelodysplastic syndromes
|FDA granted breakthrough therapy designation
