|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Date
|Apogenix AG, of Heidelberg, Germany
|Asunercept
|Extracellular domain of CD95 receptor and Fc domain of IgG1 antibody fusion protein
|Severe COVID-19
|Received regulatory approval to start the 400-patient phase II Asunctis study in Russia; study will compare 3 doses of drug plus standard of care (SOC) to SOC alone; plans to expand into other European countries, including Spain
|7/28/20
|Ascletis Pharma Inc., of Hangzhou, China
|RDV/DNV regimen
|Ravidasvir and danoprevir
|Hepatitis C infection
|China's National Medical Products Administration approved the treatment
|7/31/20
|Aytu Bioscience Inc., of Englewood, Colo.
|Zolpimist (zolpidem tartrate oral spray)
|Benzodiazepine receptor agonist
|Sleep aid
|Sublicensee Suda Pharmaceuticals Ltd. received marketing approval from Australia’s Therapeutic Good Administration
|7/30/20
|Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc., of San Diego
|Adipose-derived mesenchymal stem cells
|Stem cell therapy
|COVID-19 infection
|FDA cleared IND for phase I trial by partner Personalized Stem Cells Inc. in 20 hospitalized patients
|8/3/20
|Celltrion Group, of Incheon, South Korea
|CT-P59
|Antiviral antibody
|COVID-19
|U.K.’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency approved clinical trial authorization for phase I study in patients with mild symptoms of SARS-CoV-2 infection
|7/30/20
|Direct Biologics LLC, of Austin, Texas
|Exoflo
|Bone marrow-derived extracellular vesicle and exosome product
|COVID-19-associated acute respiratory distress syndrome
|FDA cleared IND for phase II Exit COVID-19 trial; patient enrollment expected to start in next 30 days
|7/30/20
|Edesa Biotech Inc., of Toronto
|EB-05
|TLR4-targeting monoclonal antibody
|COVID-19
|Filed IND with FDA for a phase II/III study in hospitalized patients
|7/30/20
|Eisai Co. Ltd., of Tokyo, and Merck & Co. Inc., of Kenilworth, N.J.
|Lenvima (lenvatinib mesylate)
|Multiple receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor
|Unresectable thymic carcinoma
|Submitted a marketing application in Japan
|7/31/20
|Foresee Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., of Taipei, Taiwan
|Camcevi (FP-001)
|6-month depot formulation of leuprolide mesylate
|Advanced prostate cancer
|Submitted NDA to FDA under 505(b)(2) pathway, seeking approval as palliative treatment
|7/28/20
|Hutchison China Meditech Ltd., of Hong Kong
|Savolitinib
|Small-molecule MET inhibitor
|Non-small-cell lung cancer
|China’s NMPA granted priority review status to the NDA seeking approval for use in treating NSCLC with MET exon 14 skipping mutations
|7/28/20
|Poxel SA, of Lyon, France, and Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Ltd., of Osaka, Japan
|Imeglimin
|Tetrahydrotriazine compound
|Type 2 diabetes
|Sumitomo submitted Japanese NDA
|7/30/20
|Realta Life Sciences Inc., of Norfolk, Va.
|RLS-0071
|Peptide designed to inhibit complement and anti-inflammatory immune responses
|Acute lung injury secondary to COVID-19
|FDA accepted IND; phase I study in adults with pneumonia and early respiratory failure set to start in the third quarter of 2020
|7/28/20
|Relief Therapeutics Holding AG, of Geneva, and Neurorx Inc., of Radnor, Pa.
|RLF-100 (aviptadil)
|VIP receptor agonist
|COVID-19-related respiratory failure
|FDA granted expanded access protocol to those ineligible for enrollment in clinical trial, including pregnant women, who exhausted approved therapies
|7/29/20
|Revive Therapeutics Ltd., of Toronto
|Bucillamine
|Cysteine derivative with 2 thiol groups
|Mild to moderate COVID-19
|FDA approved it to proceed with randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled confirmatory phase III trial protocol to evaluate safety and efficacy
|7/31/20
|Sound Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Seattle
|SPI-1005 (ebselen)
|Glutathione peroxidase stimulator
|COVID-19
|Filed an IND application with the FDA to begin phase II studies
|7/31/20
|Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Osaka, Japan
|Pevonedistat
|NEDD8-activating enzyme inhibitor
|Higher-risk myelodysplastic syndromes
|FDA granted breakthrough therapy designation
|7/30/20
|Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., of Tel Aviv, Israel
|Ajovy (fremanezumab)
|CGRP receptor antagonist
|Migraine
|Licensee Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. submitted NDA for preventive treatment to Japan PMDA
|7/29/20
Notes
The date indicated refers to the BioWorld Regulatory actions table in which the news item can be found.
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.