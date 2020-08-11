Company Product Description Indication Status Date

Phase I

Biontech SE, of Mainz, Germany, and Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Shanghai BNT-162b1 mRNA vaccine COVID-19 prophylaxis Dosed first 72 of 144 participants in the Chinese study testing 2 dose levels of the vaccine compared to placebo 8/5/20

Everest Medicines Ltd., of Shanghai FGF-401 ATP-competitive, reversible-covalent inhibitor of FGFR4 Advanced solid tumors First of up to 70 patients treated in the phase Ib/II study testing FGF-401 plus Keytruda (pembrolizumab, Merck & Co. Inc.) 8/7/20

Kamada Ltd., of Rehovot, Israel Anti-SARS-CoV-2 plasma-derived immunoglobulin product Anti-SARS-CoV-2 plasma-derived immunoglobulin product COVID-19 infection Dosing begun 8/10/20

Novavax Inc., of Gaithersburg, Md. NVX?CoV2373 Protein-based nanoparticle vaccine COVID-19 prophylaxis Vaccine produced neutralizing antibodies in 100% of the 131 participants; 5-ug dose plus Matrix-M adjuvant was comparable to 25-ug dose 8/5/20

Tessa Therapeutics Pte Ltd., of Singapore CD30 CAR T Autologous cell therapy Relapsed/refractory Hodgkin lymphoma For the 41 patients, 1-year survival was 94% in phase I/II study; of patients with complete responses, 61% had no evidence of recurrence after 1 year 8/6/20

Phase II

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Vancouver, British Columbia NP-120 (ifenprodil) N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist COVID-19 Enrolled first patient in multinational phase IIb/III study to determine whether drug can reduce severity and duration of COVID-19 infection 8/5/20

Angion Biomedica Corp., of San Francisco ANG-3777 Hepatocyte growth factor mimic Acute lung injury associated with COVID-19 pneumonia Enrolled first of about 100 patients in Brazil; primary endpoint is the proportion of patients alive, without the need for mechanical ventilation and free of the need for renal replacement therapy on an ongoing basis at day 28 8/4/20

Arch Biopartners Inc., of Toronto Metablok DPEP-1 inhibitor Acute lung injury and acute kidney injury in severe COVID-19 Received independent institutional review board approval for study 8/4/20

Bioaegis Therapeutics Inc., of Morristown, N.J. rhu-pGSN Recombinant human plasma gelsolin Hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19 pneumonia Enrolled first patient in study testing 3 doses of the drug; primary endpoint is survival without organ failure and without mechanical ventilation, vasopressors or dialysis on day 14 8/6/20

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., of Nes Ziona, Israel Allocetra Autologous cell-based therapy COVID-19 infection First participant with infection-related severe illness and respiratory failure dosed in investigator-initiated trial assessing Allocetra + standard of care; change in PaO2/FiO2 ratio number and severity of adverse and serious adverse events are co-primary endpoints 8/10/20

Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Japan, unit of Idorsia Ltd, of Allschwil, Switzerland Daridorexant Dual orexin receptor antagonist Insomnia In dose-confirmation study in 47 adults in Japan, study drug showed dose-dependent decrease in wake after sleep onset (WASO) at day 1 and 2 and decreased latency to persistent sleep in dose-dependent manner; improvements seen on measures such as subjective WASO, subjective latency to sleep onset and subjective total sleep time 8/6/20

Oncolys Biopharma Inc., of Tokyo Telomelysin (OBP-301) Telomerase modulator Recurrent, inoperable head and neck cancer Investigator-initiated study planned to evaluate telomelysin plus Keytruda (pembrolizumab, Merck & Co. Inc.) and stereotactic radiation 8/7/20

Pharming Group NV, of Leiden, the Netherlands Ruconest (conestat alfa) Recombinant human C1 inhibitor COVID-19 infection First of up to 150 hospitalized people with confirmed infection and severe pneumonia enrolled in investigator-initiated trial assessing study drug for prevention of severe infection 8/10/20

Phase III

Cytodyn Inc., of Vancouver, Wash. Leronlimab Monoclonal antibody targeting the CCR5 receptor Severe and critical COVID-19 After review of safety data from 149 patients, the independent data safety monitoring committee recommended continuing the study 8/5/20

Humanigen Inc., of Burlingame, Calif. Lenzilumab GM-CSF ligand inhibitor COVID-19 infection Recruitment in Brazil set to begin in ongoing study following IND clearance by Brazil's Anvisa; protocol matches U.S. IND, with focus on hospitalized severe and critical adults with infection at high risk of disease progression 8/10/20

Innovent Biologics Inc., of Suzhou, China, and Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis Sintilimab (Tyvyt) PD-1 inhibitor Non-small-cell lung cancer Interim analysis from Orient-11 in people with nonsquamous disease without sensitive EGFR mutation or ALK rearrangement showed combination with Alimta (pemetrexed, Lilly) and platinum chemotherapy produced statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) vs. placebo + Alimta/chemotherapy, meeting predefined efficacy criteria; at median follow up of 8.9 months, median PFS of sintilimab was 8.9 months vs. 5 months for placebo combo (p < 0.00001); median overall survival was not reached in either group but showed improvement favoring sintilimab combination; data published simultaneously in Journal of Thoracic Oncology 8/10/20

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc., of San Diego, and Cstone Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., of Suzhou, China CS-1001 Monoclonal antibody targeting PD-L1 First-line treatment of stage IV squamous and non-squamous non-small-cell lung cancer CS-1001 plus chemotherapy produced a progression-free survival of 7.8 months compared to 4.9 months for chemotherapy alone (p<0.0001) 8/7/20