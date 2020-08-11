|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Date
Phase I
|Biontech SE, of Mainz, Germany, and Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Shanghai
|BNT-162b1
|mRNA vaccine
|COVID-19 prophylaxis
|Dosed first 72 of 144 participants in the Chinese study testing 2 dose levels of the vaccine compared to placebo
|8/5/20
|Everest Medicines Ltd., of Shanghai
|FGF-401
|ATP-competitive, reversible-covalent inhibitor of FGFR4
|Advanced solid tumors
|First of up to 70 patients treated in the phase Ib/II study testing FGF-401 plus Keytruda (pembrolizumab, Merck & Co. Inc.)
|8/7/20
|Kamada Ltd., of Rehovot, Israel
|Anti-SARS-CoV-2 plasma-derived immunoglobulin product
|Anti-SARS-CoV-2 plasma-derived immunoglobulin product
|COVID-19 infection
|Dosing begun
|8/10/20
|Novavax Inc., of Gaithersburg, Md.
|NVX?CoV2373
|Protein-based nanoparticle vaccine
|COVID-19 prophylaxis
|Vaccine produced neutralizing antibodies in 100% of the 131 participants; 5-ug dose plus Matrix-M adjuvant was comparable to 25-ug dose
|8/5/20
|Tessa Therapeutics Pte Ltd., of Singapore
|CD30 CAR T
|Autologous cell therapy
|Relapsed/refractory Hodgkin lymphoma
|For the 41 patients, 1-year survival was 94% in phase I/II study; of patients with complete responses, 61% had no evidence of recurrence after 1 year
|8/6/20
Phase II
|Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Vancouver, British Columbia
|NP-120 (ifenprodil)
|N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist
|COVID-19
|Enrolled first patient in multinational phase IIb/III study to determine whether drug can reduce severity and duration of COVID-19 infection
|8/5/20
|Angion Biomedica Corp., of San Francisco
|ANG-3777
|Hepatocyte growth factor mimic
|Acute lung injury associated with COVID-19 pneumonia
|Enrolled first of about 100 patients in Brazil; primary endpoint is the proportion of patients alive, without the need for mechanical ventilation and free of the need for renal replacement therapy on an ongoing basis at day 28
|8/4/20
|Arch Biopartners Inc., of Toronto
|Metablok
|DPEP-1 inhibitor
|Acute lung injury and acute kidney injury in severe COVID-19
|Received independent institutional review board approval for study
|8/4/20
|Bioaegis Therapeutics Inc., of Morristown, N.J.
|rhu-pGSN
|Recombinant human plasma gelsolin
|Hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19 pneumonia
|Enrolled first patient in study testing 3 doses of the drug; primary endpoint is survival without organ failure and without mechanical ventilation, vasopressors or dialysis on day 14
|8/6/20
|Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., of Nes Ziona, Israel
|Allocetra
|Autologous cell-based therapy
|COVID-19 infection
|First participant with infection-related severe illness and respiratory failure dosed in investigator-initiated trial assessing Allocetra + standard of care; change in PaO2/FiO2 ratio number and severity of adverse and serious adverse events are co-primary endpoints
|8/10/20
|Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Japan, unit of Idorsia Ltd, of Allschwil, Switzerland
|Daridorexant
|Dual orexin receptor antagonist
|Insomnia
|In dose-confirmation study in 47 adults in Japan, study drug showed dose-dependent decrease in wake after sleep onset (WASO) at day 1 and 2 and decreased latency to persistent sleep in dose-dependent manner; improvements seen on measures such as subjective WASO, subjective latency to sleep onset and subjective total sleep time
|8/6/20
|Oncolys Biopharma Inc., of Tokyo
|Telomelysin (OBP-301)
|Telomerase modulator
|Recurrent, inoperable head and neck cancer
|Investigator-initiated study planned to evaluate telomelysin plus Keytruda (pembrolizumab, Merck & Co. Inc.) and stereotactic radiation
|8/7/20
|Pharming Group NV, of Leiden, the Netherlands
|Ruconest (conestat alfa)
|Recombinant human C1 inhibitor
|COVID-19 infection
|First of up to 150 hospitalized people with confirmed infection and severe pneumonia enrolled in investigator-initiated trial assessing study drug for prevention of severe infection
|8/10/20
Phase III
|Cytodyn Inc., of Vancouver, Wash.
|Leronlimab
|Monoclonal antibody targeting the CCR5 receptor
|Severe and critical COVID-19
|After review of safety data from 149 patients, the independent data safety monitoring committee recommended continuing the study
|8/5/20
|Humanigen Inc., of Burlingame, Calif.
|Lenzilumab
|GM-CSF ligand inhibitor
|COVID-19 infection
|Recruitment in Brazil set to begin in ongoing study following IND clearance by Brazil's Anvisa; protocol matches U.S. IND, with focus on hospitalized severe and critical adults with infection at high risk of disease progression
|8/10/20
|Innovent Biologics Inc., of Suzhou, China, and Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis
|Sintilimab (Tyvyt)
|PD-1 inhibitor
|Non-small-cell lung cancer
|Interim analysis from Orient-11 in people with nonsquamous disease without sensitive EGFR mutation or ALK rearrangement showed combination with Alimta (pemetrexed, Lilly) and platinum chemotherapy produced statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) vs. placebo + Alimta/chemotherapy, meeting predefined efficacy criteria; at median follow up of 8.9 months, median PFS of sintilimab was 8.9 months vs. 5 months for placebo combo (p < 0.00001); median overall survival was not reached in either group but showed improvement favoring sintilimab combination; data published simultaneously in Journal of Thoracic Oncology
|8/10/20
|Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc., of San Diego, and Cstone Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., of Suzhou, China
|CS-1001
|Monoclonal antibody targeting PD-L1
|First-line treatment of stage IV squamous and non-squamous non-small-cell lung cancer
|CS-1001 plus chemotherapy produced a progression-free survival of 7.8 months compared to 4.9 months for chemotherapy alone (p<0.0001)
|8/7/20
Notes
