Ana Therapeutics, of Foster City, Calif. ANA-001 (niclosamide) Antiviral COVID-19 FDA cleared the IND for a study of at least 400 patients 8/4/20
Anavex Life Sciences Corp., of New York ANAVEX2-73 (blarcamesine)  Activates the Sigma-1 receptor Alzheimer’s disease Australian Government Department of Health – Therapeutic Goods Administration approved the compassionate use special access scheme 8/6/20
Appili Therapeutics Inc., of Halifax, Nova Scotia Favipiravir Broad-spectrum antiviral COVID-19 Received FDA IND clearance to expand phase II study into U.S. testing favipiravir tablets in controlling outbreaks following exposure to COVID-19 in long-term care facilities 8/10/20
Biogen Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., and Eisai Co. Ltd., of Tokyo Aducanumab Beta-amyloid antagonist Alzheimer's disease FDA accepted the BLA and the application was granted priority review, with a PDUFA date of March 7, 2021; the FDA has stated that, if possible, it plans to act early on this application under an expedited review 8/7/20
Biophytis SA, of Paris Sarconeos (BIO-101) Activates the MAS receptor COVID-19 with respiratory failure Brazilian regulatory agency, Agencia Nacional de Vigilancia Sanitaria, approved the start of the 310-patient Cova study 8/4/20
Canbridge Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Beijing Nerlynx (neratinib) EGFR antagonist; Erbb2/Erbb4 tyrosine kinase receptor inhibitor Early stage HER2-positive breast cancer  Received marketing approval from the Taiwan Food and Drug Administration for the extended adjuvant treatment of adult patients following adjuvant trastuzumab-based therapy 8/7/20
Cytodyn Inc., of Vancouver, Wash. Leronlimab (PRO-140) CCR5 antagonist HIV and COVID-19 Announced it will submit requests for pre-submission meetings in the U.K. for leronlimab as an HIV treatment in combination with HAART for highly treatment-experienced HIV patients, as well as for emergency approval for COVID-19 patients with mild to moderate symptoms  8/7/20
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Waltham, Mass. Ripretinib Switch-control tyrosine kinase inhibitor that inhibits KIT and PDGFR-alpha Advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors China's NMPA granted priority review status to the NDA for the treatment of adults who have received prior treatment with 3 or more kinase inhibitors, including imatinib 8/4/20
Diurnal Group plc, of Israel Alkindi (hydrocortisone granules in capsules for opening) Steroid Adrenal insufficiency Australia’s TGA approved as replacement therapy for adrenal insufficiency, with no age restriction 8/10/20
Gilead Sciences Inc., of Foster City, Calif. Veklury (remdesivir) Antiviral COVID-19 Submitted NDA to FDA; final tier of rolling NDA initiated on April 8, 2020 8/10/20
Hutchison China Meditech Ltd., of Hong Kong and Shanghai Surufatinib Oral angio-immuno kinase inhibitor targeting VEGFR and FGFR Advanced neuroendocrine tumors Received scientific advice from EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use and concluded that completed SANET-ep (non-pancreatic NET) and SANET-p (pancreatic NET) 8/10/20
I-Mab Biopharma Co. Ltd., of Shanghai Eftansomatropin Long-acting recombinant human growth hormone Growth hormone deficiency in pediatric patients  China's NMPA accepted its pivotal trial application  8/4/20
Kazia Therapeutics Ltd., of Sydney Paxalisib PI3K pathway inhibitor Diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma FDA granted rare pediatric disease designation 8/7/20
Neurorx Inc., of Radnor, Pa., and Relief Therapeutics Holdings AG, of Geneva RLF-100 (aviptadil) Vasoactive intestinal polypeptide Prevention of respiratory failure in moderate and severe COVID-19 FDA approved the IND for the phase II/III study 8/6/20
Organicell Regenerative Medicine Inc., of Miami Organicell Flow Acellular product derived from amniotic fluid Mild to moderate respiratory distress due to COVID-19 FDA approved emergency INDs to treat 2 patients 8/6/20
Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., of Haifa, Israel PLX-PAD Allogeneic mesenchymal-like cells Severe COVID-19 Germany’s health regulatory agency cleared the company’s phase II protocol for patients hospitalized with severe cases of COVID-19 complicated by acute respiratory distress syndrome 8/10/20
Redhill Biopharma Ltd., of Tel Aviv, Israel Yeliva (opaganib) Sphingosine kinase-2 inhibitor COVID-19 and pneumonia Mexican Federal Committee for the Protection against Sanitary Risks approved the CTA for a phase II/III study in up to 270 patients; primary endpoint of the study is the proportion of patients requiring intubation and mechanical ventilation by day 14 8/6/20
Revive Therapeutics Ltd., of Toronto  Bucillamine Cysteine derivative Mild or moderate COVID-19 FDA approved the start of the phase III, which is scheduled to begin in September 8/5/20
Vaxart Inc., of South San Francisco Oral COVID-19 vaccine candidate Vaccine COVID-19 Filed IND with the FDA for a phase I trial 8/10/20

