|Ana Therapeutics, of Foster City, Calif.
|ANA-001 (niclosamide)
|Antiviral
|COVID-19
|FDA cleared the IND for a study of at least 400 patients
|8/4/20
|Anavex Life Sciences Corp., of New York
|ANAVEX2-73 (blarcamesine)
|Activates the Sigma-1 receptor
|Alzheimer’s disease
|Australian Government Department of Health – Therapeutic Goods Administration approved the compassionate use special access scheme
|8/6/20
|Appili Therapeutics Inc., of Halifax, Nova Scotia
|Favipiravir
|Broad-spectrum antiviral
|COVID-19
|Received FDA IND clearance to expand phase II study into U.S. testing favipiravir tablets in controlling outbreaks following exposure to COVID-19 in long-term care facilities
|8/10/20
|Biogen Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., and Eisai Co. Ltd., of Tokyo
|Aducanumab
|Beta-amyloid antagonist
|Alzheimer's disease
|FDA accepted the BLA and the application was granted priority review, with a PDUFA date of March 7, 2021; the FDA has stated that, if possible, it plans to act early on this application under an expedited review
|8/7/20
|Biophytis SA, of Paris
|Sarconeos (BIO-101)
|Activates the MAS receptor
|COVID-19 with respiratory failure
|Brazilian regulatory agency, Agencia Nacional de Vigilancia Sanitaria, approved the start of the 310-patient Cova study
|8/4/20
|Canbridge Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Beijing
|Nerlynx (neratinib)
|EGFR antagonist; Erbb2/Erbb4 tyrosine kinase receptor inhibitor
|Early stage HER2-positive breast cancer
|Received marketing approval from the Taiwan Food and Drug Administration for the extended adjuvant treatment of adult patients following adjuvant trastuzumab-based therapy
|8/7/20
|Cytodyn Inc., of Vancouver, Wash.
|Leronlimab (PRO-140)
|CCR5 antagonist
|HIV and COVID-19
|Announced it will submit requests for pre-submission meetings in the U.K. for leronlimab as an HIV treatment in combination with HAART for highly treatment-experienced HIV patients, as well as for emergency approval for COVID-19 patients with mild to moderate symptoms
|8/7/20
|Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Waltham, Mass.
|Ripretinib
|Switch-control tyrosine kinase inhibitor that inhibits KIT and PDGFR-alpha
|Advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors
|China's NMPA granted priority review status to the NDA for the treatment of adults who have received prior treatment with 3 or more kinase inhibitors, including imatinib
|8/4/20
|Diurnal Group plc, of Israel
|Alkindi (hydrocortisone granules in capsules for opening)
|Steroid
|Adrenal insufficiency
|Australia’s TGA approved as replacement therapy for adrenal insufficiency, with no age restriction
|8/10/20
|Gilead Sciences Inc., of Foster City, Calif.
|Veklury (remdesivir)
|Antiviral
|COVID-19
|Submitted NDA to FDA; final tier of rolling NDA initiated on April 8, 2020
|8/10/20
|Hutchison China Meditech Ltd., of Hong Kong and Shanghai
|Surufatinib
|Oral angio-immuno kinase inhibitor targeting VEGFR and FGFR
|Advanced neuroendocrine tumors
|Received scientific advice from EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use and concluded that completed SANET-ep (non-pancreatic NET) and SANET-p (pancreatic NET)
|8/10/20
|I-Mab Biopharma Co. Ltd., of Shanghai
|Eftansomatropin
|Long-acting recombinant human growth hormone
|Growth hormone deficiency in pediatric patients
|China's NMPA accepted its pivotal trial application
|8/4/20
|Kazia Therapeutics Ltd., of Sydney
|Paxalisib
|PI3K pathway inhibitor
|Diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma
|FDA granted rare pediatric disease designation
|8/7/20
|Neurorx Inc., of Radnor, Pa., and Relief Therapeutics Holdings AG, of Geneva
|RLF-100 (aviptadil)
|Vasoactive intestinal polypeptide
|Prevention of respiratory failure in moderate and severe COVID-19
|FDA approved the IND for the phase II/III study
|8/6/20
|Organicell Regenerative Medicine Inc., of Miami
|Organicell Flow
|Acellular product derived from amniotic fluid
|Mild to moderate respiratory distress due to COVID-19
|FDA approved emergency INDs to treat 2 patients
|8/6/20
|Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., of Haifa, Israel
|PLX-PAD
|Allogeneic mesenchymal-like cells
|Severe COVID-19
|Germany’s health regulatory agency cleared the company’s phase II protocol for patients hospitalized with severe cases of COVID-19 complicated by acute respiratory distress syndrome
|8/10/20
|Redhill Biopharma Ltd., of Tel Aviv, Israel
|Yeliva (opaganib)
|Sphingosine kinase-2 inhibitor
|COVID-19 and pneumonia
|Mexican Federal Committee for the Protection against Sanitary Risks approved the CTA for a phase II/III study in up to 270 patients; primary endpoint of the study is the proportion of patients requiring intubation and mechanical ventilation by day 14
|8/6/20
|Revive Therapeutics Ltd., of Toronto
|Bucillamine
|Cysteine derivative
|Mild or moderate COVID-19
|FDA approved the start of the phase III, which is scheduled to begin in September
|8/5/20
|Vaxart Inc., of South San Francisco
|Oral COVID-19 vaccine candidate
|Vaccine
|COVID-19
|Filed IND with the FDA for a phase I trial
|8/10/20
